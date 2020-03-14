LGBTQ Movies To Watch For A Beautiful Take On The Community's Relationships

The mainstream entertainment industry is slowly portraying lives of the LGBTQ community, and showing their love stories and issues in LGBTQ movies. Before mainstream mediums, short films gave the filmmakers a chance to showcase untold LGBTQ movies in a way that mainstream feature films have rarely done. The short films give makers the freedom to show LGBTQ movies in a way that is difficult to show in a mainstream medium like films, TV shows etc. Here is a list of five best LGBTQ movies that revolve around LGBTQ relationships.

5 Best LGBTQ Movies

1. Forward Thinking

This 2018 short film is set in the early 1900s and traces the story of a lesbian couple. The four-minute-long short films show the struggle of the couple as they are torn between their love and society’s perceptions of homosexuality. The movie is at times heartbreaking and shows how far the LGBTQ community has progressed since.

2. Men don’t whisper

This short film screened at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. It is by queer filmmaker Jordan Firstman. The short film follows the story of two gay men who decide to sleep with women to regain confidence. However, things don’t turn out to be the way they expected.

3. Warmish

The short film is directed by Braxie Jacobson. It follows the story of two girls, Parker and Ellie who reconnect after a year and want to progress their relationship ahead. The question that lies in front of them is how. The short film has over 16 million views on Youtube as it provides a realistic portrayal of the couple’s romance.

4. Staccato

The short film was made in 2016. It follows the story of Sean who is a young labourer appointed to the grounds of Falgirth. He then embarks on a passionate affair with the Master of the House, Thomas Croydon. The film shows the struggle of being gay in the 1800s. The film was directed by Eoghan McQuinn and was produced by Caroline Kealy.

5. Sunflowers

This 2019 movie was written and edited by Tessa Kennedy. It is a short but sweet take on the love story of an interracial lesbian couple. The film is intensely poetic and a beautiful take on their story. Sunflowers has zero conflict as the short fil is all about love.

