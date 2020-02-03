Best LGBTQ Movies That You Need To Watch On Netflix Right Now

The last couple of years have brought LGBTQ and queer films into the mainstream and these have been experiencing a great deal of commercial success. The genre has certainly managed to flourish over the years while having a major influence on the masses. Having said that, let us take a look at some of the best LGBTQ films you can watch on Netflix, which is home to hidden gems that touch upon the queer experience.

Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight is a coming-of-age drama film which is based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's semi-autobiographical play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. The movie is written and directed by Barry Jenkins and will always be remembered for winning the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The story is set over three eras in the life of an African-American boy who grows up in Miami and battles with his sexuality. The film features Mahershala Ali in the lead and won him justifiable acclaim, including a Best Supporting Actor award. Moonlight is a must-watch and definitely one of the best LGBTQ movies on Netflix right now.

Other People (2016)

Other People is a comedy-drama that has a lot going on, although most of the action revolves around David, a gay individual who returns home to a conservative, religious household after learning that his mother is suffering from cancer. David is also trying to reconcile with his father, who is unhappy with his son’s sexuality. The film features a calibrated blend of humour and serious moments and stars Jesse Plemons, Molly Shannon, Maude Apatow, and Bradley Whitford.

Blue Is The Warmest Color (2013)

Blue Is The Warmest Color is a melodrama which premiered in 2013 and sparked a lot of controversies when it came out. It revolves around a naïve teenager who forms a deep connection with an older student whom she had met in a lesbian bar.

The film features Lea Seydoux and Adele Exarchopoulos in lead roles and garnered numerous awards and nominations in a variety of categories with particular praise for Kechiche's direction and the performances from both the actors.

Milk (2008)

The film is loosely based on Randy Shilts's biography, The Mayor of Castro Street. It revolves around an American activist, whose life is filled with struggle and several difficulties while fighting for LGBTQ rights. He becomes California's first openly gay official to be elected to public office. Sean Penn, who is seen in the titular role, won his second Oscar for Best Actor with this film.

Image credits: Instagram | Moonlight Mov

