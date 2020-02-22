Disney Announces Its First-ever LGBTQ Character; Lena Waithe To Voice It In 'Onward'

The world around us is changing and with it, the world of moving pictures is changing too. According to the reports, Disney is all set to be more diverse with the introduction of its first LGBTQ character. The character will be featured in the upcoming 2020 film Onward. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Disney announces its first-ever LGBTQ character

According to the reports, it has been stated that actor Lena Waithe will be voicing Disney’s first LGBTQ character 'Officer Spector'. Producer Kori Rae recently stated in an interview with a leading entertainment portal that the character of Officer Spector “just kind of happened”. He further said that the scene was unplanned, and when they were writing it, this character just kind of fitted in. It opens up the world a little bit, he stated, and that is what they wanted to do.

Lena Waithe’s character will play a small role in the upcoming film Onward. For the unversed, Dan Scanlon has directed the film, while it has been penned by him and Jason Headley. Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Tracey Ullman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be seen voicing the lead characters in Onwards. The plot of the film will revolve around a fantasy world, where the magic has worn off and two brothers set on a journey to discover if magic still exists.

Onward was premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 21, 2020. It is slated to release worldwide on March 6, 2020. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this upcoming Disney flick. It will be an animated adventure comedy. In other news, Disney is also set for the release of Soul which is reported to be an animated fantasy comedy-drama. It is produced by Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Picture. The film is set to release on June 19, 2020.

