Lili Reinhart Addresses Fans Who Gained Weight 'just Like Her': 'Don't Explain Yourself'

In a recent Twitter post, actor Lili Reinhart asked fans to not 'explain' themselves to those who 'comment' on their weight. Read further for more details.

riverdale

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart recently shared a piece of advice for those who have gained weight just 'like her' during the pandemic. Taking to her Twitter handle, Lili Reinhart, in a long tweet-thread, addressed the issue and informed fans that no one needs to 'justify the way they look to anyone'. More so, Lili added that someone, who comments on an individual’s weight gain is 'incredibly insecure' and opined that confident and level-headed people don’t insult others.

Lili Reinhart endorses body positivity

Furthermore, Lili Reinhart asked fans to remember her advice, when any random person in the future feels the need to comment on other’s appearances. Concluding her address, Lili mentioned that people who body shame others are dealing with their own insecurities and further asked her fans to move forward with love. Take a look at Lili Reinhart’s tweets:

Fans on Lili's thought on body positivity

Earlier, in a virtual conversation with talk show host Jimmy Fallon, Lili Reinhart joked about how her quarantine weight gain will affect Riverdale. The actor mentioned that she and her team have to finish three days of shooting for an episode, which the team was filming in March before the lockdown. She joked that the cast members will be significantly tanner and added that she might have gained weight during quarantine, which will make her look different in the rest of the episode.

All about Riverdale:

Riverdale follows the story of Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica, who live in a town that is rife with sinister happenings and blood-thirsty criminals. The show stars actors like K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes in the leading roles. Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the show streams on Netflix.

