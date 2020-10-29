Lili Reinhart Addresses Fans Who Gained Weight 'just Like Her': 'Don't Explain Yourself'

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart recently shared a piece of advice for those who have gained weight just 'like her' during the pandemic. Taking to her Twitter handle, Lili Reinhart, in a long tweet-thread, addressed the issue and informed fans that no one needs to 'justify the way they look to anyone'. More so, Lili added that someone, who comments on an individual’s weight gain is 'incredibly insecure' and opined that confident and level-headed people don’t insult others.

Lili Reinhart endorses body positivity

Furthermore, Lili Reinhart asked fans to remember her advice, when any random person in the future feels the need to comment on other’s appearances. Concluding her address, Lili mentioned that people who body shame others are dealing with their own insecurities and further asked her fans to move forward with love. Take a look at Lili Reinhart’s tweets:

If you’ve gained weight during this pandemic— like me and millions of others— just know that you don’t need to justify the way you look to anyone. You don’t need to “explain” yourself. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) October 29, 2020

Fans on Lili's thought on body positivity

thank you for saying this. it means alot to hear something like this when it seems like lately i’ve been seeing more negativity than positivity on this subject — anastasia (@reinhartsdreams) October 29, 2020

@lilireinhart thank you for these encouraging words.

I made this painting and these pillows inspired by your amazing work and poems, you inspire me so much!

I hope you see it ❤️🌹🌸🌷 pic.twitter.com/Ld83jRjRJi — alexandra_princz (@alexand18426446) October 29, 2020

Similarly, if you've lost weight during the pandemic, you don't need to explain yourself to anyone.

Health struggles, mental health struggles, food insecurity, etc. You don't owe anyone anything. — the satanic panic (@BarWench_) October 29, 2020

Earlier, in a virtual conversation with talk show host Jimmy Fallon, Lili Reinhart joked about how her quarantine weight gain will affect Riverdale. The actor mentioned that she and her team have to finish three days of shooting for an episode, which the team was filming in March before the lockdown. She joked that the cast members will be significantly tanner and added that she might have gained weight during quarantine, which will make her look different in the rest of the episode.

All about Riverdale:

Riverdale follows the story of Archie, Betty, Jughead and Veronica, who live in a town that is rife with sinister happenings and blood-thirsty criminals. The show stars actors like K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes in the leading roles. Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the show streams on Netflix.

