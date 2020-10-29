Elnaaz Norouzi Gets emotional After Bagging role Opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui In 'Sangeen'

Sacred Games fame Elnaaz Norouzi got emotional after bagging a lead role alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in their upcoming project, Sangeen. In a recent interview, the actor recalled how she started crying learning about her movie opposite the Gangs of Wasseypur star. Days after the announcement of the psychological thriller flick, Elnaaz Norouzi remembered how she wished to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui after sharing the screen space with him in Sacred Games. Here is everything to know about what Elnaaz Norouzi said. Read on:

Elnaaz Norouzi gets emotional after bagging role alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In an interview with Mid-Day, Elnaaz Norouzi expressed how she started crying after hearing about her leading role opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sangeen. The Iranian actor revealed that she got emotional for her Bollywood debut with Jaideep Chopra directorial. She recalled always wanting to concentrate on acting instead of performing dance numbers in films. Elnaaz Norouzi added that she wished to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui again after the crime-thriller web series Sacred Games. So, when the makers chose her, she got emotional and started crying.

The actor also appreciated Siddiqui saying she learned a lot from him on the sets of Sacred Games. Recalling her experience of sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the web series, Elnaaz Norouzi said it was like going back to the acting school. She played the role of Zoya Mirza, a Bollywood actor, in Sacred Games. The actor remembered asking him how he pulled off humour so effortlessly. She added that when actors laughed in front of the camera, it sounded fake. Norouzi said that instead of replying to her question, he started laughing. However, when he stopped, the actor realised that he was acting all along, which looked so natural that she could not tell the difference.

Previously, Taran Adarsh had announced the psychological thriller flick Sangeen. He also revealed that the Jaideep Chopra- directorial would commence in January 2021. Additionally, the filming would take place in Mumbai and London and would hit the theatres in 2021.

