Little Things Season 4 Trailer: Will Dhruv & Kavya Take The Plunge In The Final Season?

Netflix India has unveiled the trailer of the fourth and final season of Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar's much-loved show Little Things, taking fans on the next chapter in Dhruv and Kavya's tale of love. The ultimate season of romantic comedy TV series, which saw the leading duo navigate their relationship from being live-in partners to surviving tribulations of a long-distance, is set to premiere on the streaming giant on October 15, 2021.

The trailer has tingled fans' curiosity to see if Kavya and Dhruv will take the next big step in their relationship or not. The duo can be seen discussing their relationship, relishing how far they've come despite being in different time zones, be it Bengaluru or Finland. What follows is Dhruv's question about their future and Kavya's hesitant response, leaving audiences baffled about the future of television's most adored millennial couple.

Little Things season 4 trailer out

Taking to their respective social media handles on Tuesday, September 28, the makers and cast of the Netflix romantic drama revealed the trailer. Captioning the 2-minute clip, Mithila wrote, "Little Things Season 4 trailer! We are ready to unfurl the last page of the adventures of Kavu & Momo! Hope it makes your heart smile 🥰♥️ Jald milenge, for Season 4 of Little Things, streaming 15th October on @netflix_in !". Take a look.

The trailer is an amalgamation of light-hearted as well as moments of intense discussion as the duo tries to find their future course of action. All the religious fans of the show are in for an emotional ride with Dhruv's words “Are we really choosing the person we love?" in the trailer echoing in their heads. The latest season celebrates Dhruv and Kavya's individuality and relationship, as they transition into a mature relationship, with questions around commitment, family and ambitions deciding their fate.

The show, which premiered on the YouTube channel of Dice Media in October 2016, gained widespread popularity, with Netflix picking it up for its second and third seasons, which came out in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Dhruv Sehgal, who stars as the lead, has created the show, while Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua are on board as directors.

