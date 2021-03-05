Mithila Palkar And Dhruv Sehgal's 'Little Things 4' Is Coming Soon And Fans Are Elated

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal have carved a niche in the hearts of the audience with their characters Kavya and Dhruv from the web series Little Things. While the first two seasons of the show was available on Dice Media's YouTube channel, the third season of the show was picked up by Netflix. The streaming channel recently released its lineup of shows for the year 2021 and fans were excited to see that Little Things was also a part of it.

Also Read: Mithila Palkar Reveals Tips To Maintain Curly Hair; Shares Her Skincare Routine

Little Things Season 4 on Netflix

The lead of the show, Mithila Palkar shared the news on her social media handles and revealed that the show is confirmed to have a season 4 and will be streaming soon on Netflix. Dhruv Sehgal who plays the lead role and is also the writer and creator of the series also shared the news with his fans on social media.

Also Read: Tanvi Azmi Opens Up On How The Industry Is Writing Stories About Older Female Characters

Netizens were thrilled to hear the confirmation as it had been 2 years since the last season aired and the ending was more of a cliffhanger. The fans were excited that finally, they will get to follow Kavya and Dhruv's journey and see if they manage to beat all odds and end up being together forever. Take a look at some of the fan reactions.

So excited to see both of you once again.Loved this pair and yes i am waiting.ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/fbcM5ZNy2h — PRACHI KAUSHAL (@PRACHIKAUSHAL16) March 3, 2021

Wow.. eagarly waiting to watch u both once again ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°â£ï¸â£ï¸ — Trupti kenjale (@offbeattrupti) March 3, 2021

Also Read: Just Because I Do OTT Doesn't Mean I Will Not Take Films Up: Mithila Palkar

So so delighted to see this tweet !



Undoubtedly, one of the fav of all time ... The way every season has progressed is just wonderful. — Mihir Upadhyay (@IMihirUpadhyay) March 3, 2021

I am very excited to see you again ... In fact, a very good story has been written ... and your acting has brought life to it. Awesomeâ¤ï¸ love you both kavuâ¤ï¸dhruvâ˜ºï¸ — Deepak Jondhale (@DeepakJondhal20) March 3, 2021

The premise of Little Things revolves around Kavya and Dhruv a couple in their 20s who are living together and are learning to navigate the ups and downs of their relationship, work and career choices together. The show started small in 2016 and has since then been gathering a large number of viewers. Kavya and Dhruv are one of the most loved couples on the OTT platforms.

Also Read: Mithila Palkar Teases 'Little Things' Season 4, Asks Fans To Flood Dhruv Sehgal's DMs

Little Things' latest season

Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar's show aired its third season in 2019. The last season showed Dhruv move to Bengaluru for a research project while Kavya stayed back in Mumbai for work. The third season of the show gave the viewers an insight into the hardships of long-distance relationships and covered heavy topics like loneliness, difficult career decisions, the difference in the lives of people who live in different cities and the fear of growing old. The season finale showed Kavya taking a big leap and transferring to Nagpur to live with her parents who are growing old while Dhruv will be assisting his friend with a research project that can take him anywhere in the world.

The show ends with Mithila sitting on a bus to Nagpur while Dhruv sees her off. The finale was left with an open ending as nobody knows what the fate of Kavya and Dhruv's relationship might be. Season 4 of the web series might help in providing all the answers and giving the viewers clarity of what happens next in Dhruv's and Kavya's evolving relationship.

Also Read: Mithila Palkar And Mallika Dua Visit YouTuber Pal Prajakta Koli & Family In Thane; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.