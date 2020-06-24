'Lucifer’ Drops A Double Whammy, Announces 6th Season & Leaves Fans Gasping “oh My Devil”

Netflix recently announced that it has renewed the Warner Bros-produced Lucifer for a new season. This will mark the return of the series for its sixth season. The makers of Lucifer took to social media later yesterday to announce the same to the fans.

Lucifer to return for season 6

The makers of Lucifer recently took to the official social media handle of the show to announce that the show will be returning for season six. They shared a video of a burning background which then shows season 6 written. The makers of Lucifer further wrote, “the devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final”.

the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020

They also added that this time the sixth season of Lucifer will be the final season. However, it is to be noted that the same was said about the fifth season as well. However, with the return of Lucifer, it is yet doubtful if this will be the last season or not. But this news has surely brought a smile on the faces of fans who even took to social media to add their excitement for the show.

Fans react to Lucifer season six announcement:

Party, party party!!! Thank you so so so much guys for bringing us another season of #Lucifer! #Luciferseason6 is actually happening 🎉🎉🎉 the Devil really is immortal, isn't he??? pic.twitter.com/qEYLbumtNy — MissHellfire 🇩🇪 (@MissHellfire666) June 23, 2020

I'M SCREAMING — Jess | 59 😈 (@CasTrash1) June 23, 2020

You say that now



But for real, thank you SOOOO SOOO MUCH giving us more awesome Devil pic.twitter.com/qn6R11Uk6d — Mr. Crispy #TeamLucifer (@_Navaros_) June 23, 2020

It seems only right to end it on season 6 after all, it is the devils number ❤ — Charly | 59 days (@csdeckerstar) June 23, 2020

YAY we can never get too much devil time! Are you REALLY sure it's the FINAL final season though? 😈 pic.twitter.com/TUbyAaagau — Kristin Harris (@knight_vision) June 23, 2020

Final as in season 5 final? 😁😁😁 BUT WOOOOOOOOOOWWW! #LuciferSeason6. I can't believe this is true ❤❤❤ — MissHellfire 🇩🇪 (@MissHellfire666) June 23, 2020

the devil couldn’t leave us before the 6th season — imen | 59 days (@solaurengerman) June 23, 2020

THATS WHAT Y'ALL SAID ABOUT SEASON FIVE — ᵈⁱⁿᵃ AUGUST 21ST (@detectivechIo) June 23, 2020

SO WE'RE NOT LOSING YOU THIS YEAR?? YESSS — vanesa ¿? august 21 (@detectived0uche) June 23, 2020

Netflix had earlier picked up Lucifer for the first time in 2018. Back then, Lucifer was cancelled from its original platform, Fox. Following Lucifer’s end in June 2018, the makers reportedly had second thoughts. The showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson then went on to sign fresh deals to remain with the series. Lucifer’s lead star Tom Ellis has also been re-upped. The rest of the cast of Lucifer, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Inbar Levi and Graham McTavish, will also be returning to reprise their roles in the hit show.

Lucifer was a steady performer when Fox cancelled it. Netflix then picked it up and debuted with the fourth season in May 2019. The shooting for season five was still underway when it had to shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the makers of Lucifer recently announced that they will be releasing season five on August 21.

Lucifer traces the story of the devil who gets bored in hell and hence, ventures into Earth abandoning his position. He then comes to Los Angeles and runs a nightclub. However, as the story continues, the Devil becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department. The fourth season of Lucifer had garnered praises from both the critics and the audience.

