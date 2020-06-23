'Lucifer' Season 5 Premiere Date Announced With A Steamy Teaser Video; Watch

After delivering four successful seasons, Netflix recently released a steamy trailer video of the 5th season of Lucifer and revealed that the show will hit the streaming service on August 21, 2020. In 2019, the streaming giant renewed the series for a fifth and final 10-episode long season. However, considering a passionate response received from the fandom, the makers of the show have now increased the number of episodes to 16 in the fifth season. As a result, the fifth season of Lucifer will be split into two parts.

We know you can’t wait for Lucifer season five, so here’s a devilish 66.6 second to keep you sinful until Season Five pt. 1 drops on August 21st pic.twitter.com/MAMMXtXGP5 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 22, 2020

If the reports are to be believed, Netflix was considering another installment of the DC comic book with series producer Warner Bros TV, which was billed as a final installment after the streaming giant rescued the supernatural series from Fox. As per reports, Fox cancelled Lucifer after three seasons. Reportedly, the executive producers of the show, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have now closed new deals for another season.

All about Lucifer:

Starring Tom Ellis, Lauren German and Kevin Alejandro in the leading roles, Lucifer chronicles the story of Lucifer, a demon, who returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and runs a club. He soon gets involved with the local police and assists them in solving tricky criminal cases.

In Lucifer's fourth season, Tom Ellis' character and Detective Chloe Decker, which is played by Lauren German, work through a particularly rough patch in the wake of Chloe finally learning the truth about him. However, in the fifth season, Lucifer still rules the underworld; however, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) reluctantly pays him a visit because there's a problem on Earth he can't deal with on his own. Created by Tom Kapinos, the show also stars Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, D.B. Woodside and Aimee Garcia in prominent roles.

The official teaser of Lucifer reads: "And now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of Lucifer's hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. Be sure to watch all the way through. Lucifer makes a tumultuous return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella finally finds a nice guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing."

