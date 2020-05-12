Netflix’s Lucifer left fans off on a major cliff hanger and since then fans have been eager for season 5. Aimee Garcia who plays the role of Ella on the show has recently released a sneak peek clip of Lucifer which has given fans some Lucifer season 5 spoilers. The sneak peek clip was released on Twitter by Aimee Garcia and she tagged the whole cast of Lucifer season 5.

Lucifer season 5: Aimee Garcia aka Ella gives out a few spoilers in a sneak peek clip

The post opens with Lesley Ann Brandt practising some dance moves while she is being choreographed by an instructor. As the video progresses, DB Woodside can be seen grooving as well while holding a baby. Further on, fans get to see Kevin Alejandro busting a move in the rugby field along with some players. Later, Tom Elis himself can be seen dancing and having fun with Aimee on the set. This dance party video has given several insights to fans who have spotted various aspects and have come up with assumptions for Lucifer season 5.

One of the most common assumptions made is that Lucifer has returned to Los Angeles from Hell as he can be seen dancing with Aimee in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes footage. The post Aimee shared was captioned as ‘Lucifer Sneak Peek Dance party Friday’ which confirmed the video is just about a dance; however, several Easter eggs can be spotted while watching the video. Fans have got even more excited for Lucifer season 5 now that the sneak peek clip has released. Fans have even mentioned they cannot wait to watch the series. Prior to this, several episode names from Lucifer season 5 were leaked online which gave fans time to assume how the story will pan out. One thing that has been confirmed by the video is that Lucifer and the gang will return to the party in Los Angeles and that is something even the fans have been looking forward to. After the major cliff hanger in the previous season, fans are eager to know about the events that will lead up to Lucifer returning to the human world. The stars in the video shared by Aimee aka Ella were Tom Ellis, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Lesley Ann-Brandt, Rachael Harris and Kevin Alejandro.

AIMEEEEE I NEED SEASON 5 NOW 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — dina ✨ dead to me spoilers (@detectivegerm) May 9, 2020

Aaaaah 😍❤️ can't wait OMG please @netflix give us some info about the new season 💜 #LuciferSeason5 — Luci em 🏠 (@luci_delazeri) May 9, 2020

I love this Aimee! Thanks to Josh too. Thanks for giving us some fun for this Friday. — Lev 🎞 (@neuralcluster) May 9, 2020

Thank you for this aimee!! Happy 1 year since season 4!!! — jake (@addisonskane) May 9, 2020

