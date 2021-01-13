'Lucy' Ending Explained: All You Need To Know About Where Lucy Disappears

French science fiction action film Lucy is penned and directed by Luc Besson and bankrolled by his wife Virginie Besson-Silla under the banner EuropaCorp. The film starred Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman, and Choi Min-sik in lead roles. The story follows a woman who accidentally gets caught up in a dark deal, turns the tables on her captors and turns into a merciless warrior who has evolved beyond human logic. The film went on earned more than $458,863,600 worldwide and has been lauded for its performances, script and scene. For viewers who failed to understand how the movie concluded, here is a look at Lucy ending explained.

Plot explanation

Scarlett Johansson essays the role of Lucy, a student who lives in Taipei. Her boyfriend tricks her to work for his Korean mob boss. Her job is to transport a new type of CPH4 drug that has been placed in her stomach through surgery. This is a make-believe drug that is expected to be sold in Europe. Lucy is being attacked by one of the mob men, and this causes the packet in her stomach to rip. The drug affects Lucy in a way that enables her to tap more than 10% of her brain capacity. We've been given a clear view of the film as to where its percentage utilization has been reached.

Also read | 'What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?' Ending Explained: All You Need To Know

Ending of Lucy explained

According to thisisbarry.com, once all of CPH4 is in, its brain is close to 90% of its utilization. As Lucy's brain function increases further and further, she is able to tap and use all forms of energy around her. She can look into the past, or into the stars and galaxies because they are all forms of light energy that she can access.

Apparently, at this point, her brain can restructure all the cells of her body to turn into some kind of weird computer. After all, the computer was designed to be based on the human brain. Lucy's hard at work putting all her understanding into a readable medium. A medium that can be connected to a USB port. Well, given that this is the only interface that we use, our current capability is adhered to by its device.

Also read | Little Hope Ending Explained: Here's All You Need To Know About The Survival Game

The final bit of disintegration was a bit scandalous. The theory is that with 100 per cent tapping brain functions, you don't need to exist in the physical form of a human being at all. It becomes an omnipresent consciousness that is connected by pure energy. Pure energy that can alter the other form of energy that she likes. It's capable of controlling electromagnetic fields to get a network to send SMSs. SMSs are all signals that are sent to the phone over a wireless network.

Lucy explains in the end, "We never really die." This pairs well with the concept of Vishishtadvaitam, where death only leads to the reunion of a singular reality. Lucy, based on the concepts of Advaitam, has attained Nirvana and is now aware that she is part of that singular reality and no longer needs her physical body. "She is everywhere".

Also read | 'The Sopranos' Ending Explained: What Happened To David Chase In The Finale Episode?

Also read | 10 Cloverfield Lane Ending Explained: Here's All You Need To Know About The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.