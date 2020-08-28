Liam Payne's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge Of The Ex-1D Singer

Liam Payne, who is one of the biggest heartthrobs of One Direction boyband, celebrates his birthday tomorrow. The singer set out on his solo music career soon after the band disbanded. The singer has several hit songs to his name like For You, Strip That Down and Stack it Up. Topping several charts in the past, Liam Payne continues to be one of the best and loved singers in the world. As his popularity grew, the singer went on to garner a huge fan base with several social media fan accounts dedicated to the singer. Thus here is a quiz that will help determine how much you know about the singer along with some interesting trivia.
Liam Payne's birthday quiz that includes interesting facts about his life
Liam first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008. How far did he get in the competition?
- Semi-Final
- Knocked out before the televised audition
- Bootcamp
- Eliminated at Simon Cowell’s house in Barbados
Which household item does he apparently have a phobia of?
- Remote Controls
- Tea towels
- Spoons
- Forks
What is Liam Payne’s middle name?
- William
- Edward
- James
- Stephen
Liam Pane is a supporter of which soccer team?
- Manchester United
- Arsenal
- West Bromwich
- Wolves
Which is Liam Payne’s favourite Pokémon?
- Sawk
- Throh
- Marshal
- Murkrow
Where was Liam Payne born?
- Birmingham
- Leicester
- Wolverhampton
- Nottingham
What is Liam Payne’s son's name?
If not a pop star, what was Liam Payne's alternative career choice?
- Journalist
- Actor
- Chef
- Fireman
What is Liam Payne’s Zodiac Sign?
Who is Liam Payne’s celebrity crush?
- Jessi J
- Cheryl Cole
- Ellie Goulding
- Leona Lewis
What is Liam Payne’s favourite colour?
How many sisters does Liam Payne have?
Which music artist is Liam Payne inspired by the most?
- Justin Timberlake
- Usher
- David Bowie
- Eminem
Which film series is Liam Payne most fond of?
- Harry Potter Series
- Twilight Series
- James Bond Series
- Toy Story series
Answers:
- Eliminated at Simon Cowell’s house in Barbados
- Spoons
- James
- West Bromwich
- Throh
- Wolverhampton
- Bear
- Fireman
- Virgo
- Leona Lewis
- Purple
- 2
- Justin Timberlake
- Toy Story
