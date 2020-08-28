Last Updated:

Liam Payne's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge Of The Ex-1D Singer

Liam Payne's birthday quiz that will test your knowledge of the former One Direction singer, as he celebrates his birthday tomorrow. Read on to take the quiz

Written By
Gladwin Menezes
liam payne's birthday

Liam Payne, who is one of the biggest heartthrobs of One Direction boyband, celebrates his birthday tomorrow. The singer set out on his solo music career soon after the band disbanded. The singer has several hit songs to his name like For You, Strip That Down and Stack it Up. Topping several charts in the past, Liam Payne continues to be one of the best and loved singers in the world. As his popularity grew, the singer went on to garner a huge fan base with several social media fan accounts dedicated to the singer. Thus here is a quiz that will help determine how much you know about the singer along with some interesting trivia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Also Read | Lizzo Gets Called Out For Comments Against BTS & One Direction, Fans Divided On Twitter

Liam Payne's birthday quiz that includes interesting facts about his life

Also Read | One Direction's Liam Payne Announces Virtual Concert; To Donate A Portion Of The Proceeds

Liam first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008. How far did he get in the competition?

  • Semi-Final
  • Knocked out before the televised audition
  • Bootcamp
  • Eliminated at Simon Cowell’s house in Barbados
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Which household item does he apparently have a phobia of?

  • Remote Controls
  • Tea towels
  • Spoons
  • Forks

What is Liam Payne’s middle name?

  • William
  • Edward
  • James
  • Stephen

Liam Pane is a supporter of which soccer team?

  • Manchester United
  • Arsenal
  • West Bromwich
  • Wolves

Which is Liam Payne’s favourite Pokémon?

  • Sawk
  • Throh
  • Marshal
  • Murkrow

Where was Liam Payne born?

  • Birmingham
  • Leicester
  • Wolverhampton
  • Nottingham
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

What is Liam Payne’s son's name?

  • Bear
  • Simon
  • Harry
  • Jack

If not a pop star, what was Liam Payne's alternative career choice?

  • Journalist
  • Actor
  • Chef
  • Fireman

What is Liam Payne’s Zodiac Sign?

  • Cancer
  • Virgo
  • Taurus
  • Leo
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Who is Liam Payne’s celebrity crush?

  • Jessi J
  • Cheryl Cole
  • Ellie Goulding
  • Leona Lewis

What is Liam Payne’s favourite colour?

  • Orange
  • Purple
  • Green
  • Blue

How many sisters does Liam Payne have?

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4

Which music artist is Liam Payne inspired by the most?

  • Justin Timberlake
  • Usher
  • David Bowie
  • Eminem

Which film series is Liam Payne most fond of?

  • Harry Potter Series
  • Twilight Series
  • James Bond Series
  • Toy Story series

Also Read | Liam Payne Hints At A Possible One Direction Reunion In The Near Future

Answers: 

  • Eliminated at Simon Cowell’s house in Barbados
  • Spoons
  • James
  • West Bromwich 
  • Throh 
  • Wolverhampton 
  • Bear 
  • Fireman 
  • Virgo 
  • Leona Lewis 
  • Purple 
  • 2
  • Justin Timberlake 
  • Toy Story 

Also Read | One Direction Fans Want Louis Tomlinson To Perform In India, #LouiscometoIndia Trends

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT