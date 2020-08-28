Liam Payne's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge Of The Ex-1D Singer

Liam Payne, who is one of the biggest heartthrobs of One Direction boyband, celebrates his birthday tomorrow. The singer set out on his solo music career soon after the band disbanded. The singer has several hit songs to his name like For You, Strip That Down and Stack it Up. Topping several charts in the past, Liam Payne continues to be one of the best and loved singers in the world. As his popularity grew, the singer went on to garner a huge fan base with several social media fan accounts dedicated to the singer. Thus here is a quiz that will help determine how much you know about the singer along with some interesting trivia.

Also Read | Lizzo Gets Called Out For Comments Against BTS & One Direction, Fans Divided On Twitter

Liam Payne's birthday quiz that includes interesting facts about his life

Also Read | One Direction's Liam Payne Announces Virtual Concert; To Donate A Portion Of The Proceeds

Liam first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008. How far did he get in the competition?

Semi-Final

Knocked out before the televised audition

Bootcamp

Eliminated at Simon Cowell’s house in Barbados

Which household item does he apparently have a phobia of?

Remote Controls

Tea towels

Spoons

Forks

What is Liam Payne’s middle name?

William

Edward

James

Stephen

Liam Pane is a supporter of which soccer team?

Manchester United

Arsenal

West Bromwich

Wolves

Which is Liam Payne’s favourite Pokémon?

Sawk

Throh

Marshal

Murkrow

Where was Liam Payne born?

Birmingham

Leicester

Wolverhampton

Nottingham

What is Liam Payne’s son's name?

Bear

Simon

Harry

Jack

If not a pop star, what was Liam Payne's alternative career choice?

Journalist

Actor

Chef

Fireman

What is Liam Payne’s Zodiac Sign?

Cancer

Virgo

Taurus

Leo

Who is Liam Payne’s celebrity crush?

Jessi J

Cheryl Cole

Ellie Goulding

Leona Lewis

What is Liam Payne’s favourite colour?

Orange

Purple

Green

Blue

How many sisters does Liam Payne have?

1

2

3

4

Which music artist is Liam Payne inspired by the most?

Justin Timberlake

Usher

David Bowie

Eminem

Which film series is Liam Payne most fond of?

Harry Potter Series

Twilight Series

James Bond Series

Toy Story series

Also Read | Liam Payne Hints At A Possible One Direction Reunion In The Near Future

Answers:

Eliminated at Simon Cowell’s house in Barbados

Spoons

James

West Bromwich

Throh

Wolverhampton

Bear

Fireman

Virgo

Leona Lewis

Purple

2

Justin Timberlake

Toy Story

Also Read | One Direction Fans Want Louis Tomlinson To Perform In India, #LouiscometoIndia Trends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.