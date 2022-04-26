'Mai': Here's Why THIS Kitchen Scene From Sakshi Tanwar's Netflix Show Is Going Viral

Sakshi Tanwar's thriller series Mai is raking in positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike for its hard-hitting depiction of a parent grieving for the loss of her daughter. After witnessing her daughter's death in a road accident, Tanwar's character takes the matter into her own hands to unveil the truth that did not meet the eyes earlier.

From emotional hair-raising scenes from the web series to the 49-year-old doing action scenes, the series has garnered attention on social media. Recently, it became a topic of discussion on Twitter after a kitchen scene in the series started making rounds on social media leaving netizens divided in their opinions.

Netflix's Mai kitchen scenes goes viral

A scene from the Sakshi Tanwar starrer Mai shows her character named Sheel Chaudhary preparing tea for the guests amidst grieving her daughter's death. The hard-hitting scene stirred up a discussion on Twitter as it resonated with many depicting how women are expected to work and cater for the needs of others even whilst going through the hardest time of life. Overlooking her own grief, Sheel serves the guests silently.

A post of the same went viral on the internet that read, ''There is a moment in Mai when Sheel has to make tea for the guests at her own daughter's funeral. It was a reminder of the kind of labour we expect from women. She has to prioritize serving her guests over taking a moment to grieve the loss of her own child''.

Life of a lot of women. pic.twitter.com/QfBqp408BQ — Asma Azam (@AsmaAzam71) April 23, 2022

On the other hand, a few netizens claimed that the scene was factually wrong as one netizen wrote, ''For the 1st 10 days, Everything meal, tea or any other thing comes from the neighbourhood. Entire village supplies cooked and uncooked food (ready to eat) to the mourning family. In last 3 years, I was in that position for 3 times.''

People do not cook in houses when someone is dead, atleast in small towns and villages. Neighbors, relatives etc. contribute food. Also, atleast in most places of TN, people visiting bring bags of rice (vaaykarisi). — psankar (@psankar) April 24, 2022

🤔 in our place usually distant family members come to the house of the member who dies and they usually look after things like cooking and stuff for a few days. But even if it's true for places don't men in family also work for completing rituals and even look after guests? — Mystigon (@Mystigon2) April 24, 2022

As mentioned earlier, Mai has been scaling new heights on Netflix as it claimed the number one position within 10 days of its release. The series was created by Atul Mongia and Anshai Lal under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.

