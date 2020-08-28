Maisie Williams Excited To Explore Psychological-thriller Genre With 'The Owners'

Maisie Williams is popular for her character, Arya Stark, in Game of Thrones. The actor is now excited for her upcoming thriller The Owners. Directed by Julius Berg, the upcoming mystery/thriller film also stars Slyvester McCoy, Rita Tushingham and Jake Curran. The film follows the story of a group of childhood friends who enter the empty mansion of an elderly couple and things turn bad when the couple returns home early.

During an interview with Variety, the actor spoke about The Owners and said that she liked the script and also the fact that it was set in the 90s. She thought that doing a psychological thriller film would be fun since she has always loved the genre. Maisie Williams will be seen as a vengeful girlfriend who is not afraid to get dirty in the name of survival in The Owners. The film is adapted from a graphic novel Une Nuit De Pleine Lune, written by Hermann and Yves H. The upcoming movie will be released on a digital platform and in theatres on September 4.

Maisie Williams made her debut as an actor with her character Arya Stark on the epic drama show Game of Thrones, which gained her immense popularity. She also gained several accolades for her performance as Arya Stark. Maisie later went on to star in movies like Cyberbully, iBoy, Mary Shelley and Early Man.

Apart from The Owners, Maisie Williams will also be seen in an upcoming superhero film The New Mutants, the final chapter in X-Men franchise. She will be seen as as a Marvel superhero, a Scottish mutant who has the ability to turn into a wolf and struggles to reconcile with her religious beliefs. The film has been repeatedly delayed by the makers and is expected to release on August 28, 2020.

