Maisie Williams Reveals How She Liked Arya Stark's Conclusion & GOT's Ending; WATCH

Maisie Williams recently appeared on the Jimmy Fallon Show, where she revealed what she felt about Game Of Thrones ending. The final season of the show concluded in 2019 and it was heavily scrutinised by fans of the show as many did not like the ending of the show. Maisie on Jimmy Fallon’s show revealed if she was happy with the conclusion her character got.

Maisie Williams on GOTs ending

Maisie Williams portrayed the popular character of Arya Stark on the show. Maisie revealed that most of the actors, including herself, loved the ending. She said, “We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending, and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life. I couldn’t be happier with it, honestly."

What did Maisie think about her character?

Maisie Williams portrayed the popular character of Arya Stark on the show. And like several other characters, hers too had quite a journey throughout the show. In the final season, Arya Stark became the one to kill the Night King, who was the common enemy of all the living and who united almost all kingdoms.

So when it was Arya Stark who killed the Night King, the fans of the show were thrilled as hardly few people expected that to happen. Arya Stark revealed that she was happy with the ending of the show. She also stated that she was enthused by the fact that her character would be killing the Night King. Maisie recalled:

We just had one script the whole time but in terms of finding out the story, I was actually at a costume fitting before we had received the scripts for the final season. I was looking on the wall because they had the breakdown of every scene which had one sentence of what was going on. I was looking at Episode 3 because it was called The Long Night and I was like, 'Oh! That sounds like a battle.' I'm looking through and it says, 'Arya is with B and then Arya is with The Hound and then with Mel,' with all these code names. And then I got to a scene which said, 'Arya kills NK.' And I was like, 'Who is NK?' I have no idea which character that is. And, it turns out, it was The Night King. It was THE character, THE guy to kill. NK. I was absolutely thrilled.

Image Credits: Maisie Williams & PTI

