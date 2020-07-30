'Game Of Thrones' Fame Maise Williams Stars In Madeon's Music Video 'Miracle'; Watch

French musician Madeon released his latest music video for his song Miracle on Wednesday, i.e July 29, 2020. The Miracle music video stars Game of Thrones fame Maisie Williams, which was directed by none other than her GOT co-star Lena Headey. The music video revolves around a heartbreaking story of two lovers.

Williams and singer Madeon play lovers in the video for Miracle, floating in an etheric realm of fantasy before they unexpectedly crash together, an explosion of shattered glass cascading around them. The action then shifts in a happier time between the pair's flashback, then at the accident scene, and again in the dream world, as all three scenes start to intersect breathtakingly. The video is sure going to strike a chord in the hearts of music lovers. Watch the video below.

Seeing this video, have gone all out to comment on all things nice. They have been sharing snippets, reviews about the song and much. And by the looks of it, it seems like fans are quite impressed by the song. The video has garnered over 59,106 views and counting ever since its release. One of the viewers wrote, “Dude, seriously man this is my favourite track on the album and you got Maisie William in the music video. total legend”. While the other one wrote, “beautiful, heartbreaking video! I got the chills over and over”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Honestly love this video because I feel you really let the director express her interpretation of the song was and how it impacted her. Beautifully shot video, with such amazing visuals, LOVE IT. — danny (@ithinkitsaDanny) July 29, 2020

I think it was totally unexpected since this video is very far away from the good faith aesthetic. Miracle is about leaving someone behind to reach something else and it's about losing someone from a certain point of view. @IAMLenaHeadey gave it a darker spin to it. This is art. — matthew bass (@MatthewBass_) July 29, 2020

So beautiful and well done 🥺 pic.twitter.com/lOxcduzuN7 — Nancy 💎 Huynh (@nancydhuynh) July 29, 2020

More about the song

On the release of the music video, Madeon took to his Twitter handle to reveal the back story behind the video. He wrote saying that a few months ago while he was on a tour, Headey reached out to him asking about making a music video for Miracle. He also added that Williams quickly joined.

He further went on to praise her for her direction. He wrote, “Her vision was so clear, it was very different from the way I've illustrated the universe of "Good Faith" up to that point but that's what made the idea so fascinating”. He concluded saying that they focused on the drama of the music and made a very beautiful video.

A few months ago, while I was on tour, Lena Headey reached out about making a video for Miracle.

Maisie Williams quickly joined (they had both met on the set of Game of Thrones). — Madeon (@madeon) July 29, 2020

