Marvel's Moon Knight To Star Ramy's May Calamawy Alongside Oscar Isaac

In 2019, Marvel announced that they will be making a show on yet another superhero called Moon Knight. As the production of Marvel's Moon Knight is inching closer, the makers have made another announcement about an addition to the cast of it. Ramy star May Calamawy is all set to join the Moon Knight cast alongside Oscar Isaac who will be playing the protagonist. Read ahead to know more details.

Marvel's Moon Knight cast to star May Calamawy

According to a report by Digital Spy, May Calamawy has joined the cast of Moon Knight alongside Oscar Isaac. It is still unclear as to what her character will be on the show. It is also reported that the making of the same will begin in March 2021 in Budapest. Marvel's Moon Knight was announced at Disney's D23 expo in August 2019 by Kevin Feige. Jeremy Slater is going to lead the writing team of the show. This is one of the most-awaited Disney+ shows.

The superhero Moon Knight was born as Marc Spector. He was a Jewish-American and a former US Marine. He then joins the CIA as an agent. But he had to leave the CIA in disgrace as well. He, later, became a soldier of the fortune. Marc was left in a desert in Egypt and was presumed dead. He was on a mercenary mission there. He is saved by the idol of Egyptian moon god Khonshu who resurrects him and gives him his moon powers.

He returns to the US with his newly gained powers. But he, soon, breaks into multiple personalities because he starts to suffer from the Dissociative Identity Disorder. This is because of the trauma he faced in his childhood. Moon Knight's character is often being compared to DC's Batman because both are millionaires and suffer from a split personality who wants to eradicate crime from society.

Moon Knight release date is not yet announced but several other Marvel's shows are making their way on Disney+. Loki, Ms Marvel and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are gearing up to be released on the streaming service. The most recent release on Disney+ is going to WandaVision which will release on January 15, 2021. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their roles as Wanda and Vision.

