The newest addition among superheroes to the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight has already created quite a stir with its first episode as it outperformed WandaVision and Hawkeye on Disney Plus, as per Samba TV. The show also marked the MCU debut of actors Oscar Isaac, who essays the titular role, and Ethan Hawke, who plays the antagonist Arthur Harrow.

While Moon Knight has several comics dedicated to himself, the series is the first time fans will witness the superhero in live-action in the Cinematic Universe. As the popularity of the show continues to surge, know all--from his multiple personalities to supernatural ability--of Moon Knight here.

What are Moon Knight's superpowers?

As per Marvel Comics, Moon Knight is Marc Spector, a Marine and CIA operative, who garners superpowers after he was left in the desert to die. An Egyptian deity Khonshu saves his life and grants his superhero abilities to fight against evil. Due to his Marine and CIA background, Marc Spector possesses exceptional physical and combative skills as well as expertise in weapons.

Apart from his impressive fighting skills, Spector is also well-versed in several languages which enhances his intelligent quotient and makes him a top tier strategist. Moreover, he is also a boxer along with skills in several martial arts and extraordinary athleticism. Adding to that, Moon Knight also possesses supernatural powers that are enhanced during the full moon.

His supernatural abilities include prophetic visions and dreams along with the ability to drain a person of his energy simply through physical touch.

While these abilities and powers help him fend off the evil, Moon Knight also has to deal with an uneven mental state, bouts of depression and multiple identity disorder. After returning from Egypt with his newfound powers, Marc Spector develops new identities namely Steven Grant, a millionaire who funds his gadgets and costumes and Jake Lockley, a cab driver who gathers information about his targets.

These alternate personalities often help Spector conceal his identity as Moon Knight and aid his mission. On the other hand, he pays a heavy price for the same as his erratic behaviour drives a wedge between his associates.

Total episodes and where to watch Moon Knight?

Interested fans can stream the new Marvel series on Disney Plus Hotstar as the first episode was released on March 30, 2022. The show has a total of six episodes that will be released on a weekly basis. The second episode of Moon Knight is set to release on April 6. The final episode is reportedly set to air on May 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@themoonknight