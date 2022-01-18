Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Hail Oscar Isaac For His Role

Marvel's upcoming series Moon Knight's latest trailer has become the talk of the town. The trailer seemed to have thoroughly impressed viewers as it gave an insight into Marc Spector's disorder and also his alter ego, Moon Knight. The series will mark the fifth series in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will introduce the new superhero Moon Knight.

The trailer began with Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector, a complex vigilante, suffering from a dissociative identity disorder. He also mentioned how he cannot differentiate if he is awake or seeing a dream. Moreover, Spector calls himself Steven and is stunned when someone addresses him as Marc. While the trailer also gave a glimpse of the action that will unfold in the coming series, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow became the highlight as he told Spector that he had chaos in him.

Moon Knight Twitter reactions

Moon Knight's trailer was something all Marvel buffs were waiting for. The much-awaited trailer was surely a treat for them as they have been waiting for another Marvel outing ever since Hawkeye came to an end. A Twitter user mentioned how he watched the trailer over and over again and found something new to focus on each time. The user wrote, "I’ve watched this trailer 4 times and every time I find new things that I love about the treatment of this character. I want this to be good because I want Moon Knight to have his spotlight. I just hope it’s not too chaotic for some people." Another one penned, "the moon knight trailer is so excellent i need a moment." A user also mentioned the background music was something that made the trailer much more interesting.

I’ve watched this trailer 4 times and every time I find new things that I love about the treatment of this character. I want this to be good because I want Moon Knight to have his spotlight. I just hope it’s not too chaotic for some people. https://t.co/An9dZ5MIDc — Anthony Lenneman (@TheAntman92) January 18, 2022

the moon knight trailer is so excellent i need a moment . pic.twitter.com/dvULSbDTgb — ari (@thcrjanes) January 18, 2022

The Moon Knight trailer using Kid Cudi’s Day ‘N’ Night is how I just KNOW this show is going to be a serve omg — luca (@spideylarusso) January 18, 2022

Netizens hail Oscar Isaac for his commendable acting

Netizens loved Oscar Isaac's portrayal of Marc Spector, aka Steven or Moon Knight. A Twitter user complimented the actor by comparing him to Oscar-winning star Rami Malek. The user wrote, "Marvel Moon Knight trailer is crazy good. Also Oscar Isaac the man with 2 first names drops a Rami Malek type of performance." Another one quipped, "Wow, what an amazing trailer, Oscar Issac looks perfect as MoonKnight." The series is set to arrive on Disney+ on March 30.

Marvel Moon Knight trailer is crazy good.



Also Oscar Isaac the man with 2 first names drops a Rami Malek type of performance 🧐🤨 — STARBOY VARIANT ⭐️ (@akilahmed_) January 18, 2022

Wow, what an amazing trailer, Oscar Issac looks perfect as MoonKnight https://t.co/VYKBM4LCe7 — silk (@wonderofwanda) January 18, 2022

nah that moon knight trailer is pure fire oscar isaac is brilliant — LACTOSE H8R (@Jehtty) January 18, 2022

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios