Masaba Gupta Opens Up About Society's Idea Of Women And Gender Bias; Read More

Popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta, in an interview with PeepingMoon.com, spoke at length about society's idea about women. She also spoke about her upcoming Netflix show, Masaba Masaba. Read on:

Masaba Gupta on society's idea of women

In the interview, the designer spoke about gender bias and spoke about her disagreement towards people who categorize women as 'strong' or 'gharelu types'. Masaba mentioned that people enjoy when a woman is fired from a corporate job or is troubled by her in-laws but are never able to accept women that have 'fun on-screen'. She mentioned how it bothers her when women who have fun are considered strong whereas women who don't aren't considered strong.

The designer further went on to explain how the series, Masaba Masaba is nothing close to a biopic and it probably would have been shelved if she had not decided to play herself. Masaba shares screen space with her mother, Neena Gupta, and revealed how the show is an expression of her 'most authentic self and her life as it is'.

Masaba said that when the series was offered to her, the whole premise was that she would be playing herself. She said that if it was about any other actor, it would have been a biopic, but this one is not.

Earlier, Masaba shared the poster of the upcoming Netflix Original and captioned it as - "Even a messy life is not so bad when you always have Neenaji by your side. #MasabaMasaba Season 1 - premieres 28th August, only on Netflix. @netflix_in @viniyardfilms @neena_gupta". Check out the poster of the show:

Masaba Gupta, who is an ace designer by profession, has tried her hands at multiple careers. At the age of 14, Gupta had dreams of being an actor and she has eventually ventured into the field at the age of 31 as she is debuting with her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. The show sheds light on Masaba's life, love, career, family, and friends.

