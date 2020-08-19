Masaba Gupta Bemoans Becoming An Actor After Non-stop Promotional Interviews

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is all set to star as herself in the upcoming Netflix original series Masaba Masaba. The show is about Masaba Gupta's life as a popular Bollywood designer. The upcoming Netflix show will also feature Masaba Gupta's mother, Neena Gupta, and will explore the relationship between the mother-daughter duo.

Masaba Gupta is currently busy promoting her upcoming show which is set to release on August 28, 2020. She also shared the trailer for Masaba Masaba on her Instagram page. However, it seems like Masaba Gupta is slowly getting used to of her new role as an actor. Her recent instagram story is proof.

Masaba on constant promotional interviews

[Image from Masaba Gupta Instagram]

Taking to her Instagram story, fashion designer Masaba shared a snip from her recent interview. In the image, Masaba can be seen eating while in-between her interview session. Tagging the image, she wrote that she had to stop eating between interviews in "this new role in her life". She also playfully bemoaned ever becoming an actor. In another Instagram story post, Masaba Gupta revealed that she had to sit down for a seven-hour interview during promotions for Masaba Masaba.

[Image from Masaba Gupta Instagram]

Gupta's upcoming show Masaba Masaba will be a comedy series centered around Masaba's career as a fashion designer. Neena Gupta, Masaba's mother who is also a veteran actor, will also play a prominent role in the upcoming series. In fact, Netflix's Masaba Masaba is the first time the mother-daughter duo will be seen together on screen.

The upcoming Netflix original show will also feature multiple guest appearances from various Bollywood celebs. Kiara Advani is one actor who is confirmed to be on the show. Kiara will be playing an exaggerated "spoof" of herself in Masaba Masaba and her interaction with the fashion designer will be one of the highlights of the upcoming series. The trailer for Masaba Masaba was recently dropped online on Masaba Gupta's Instagram page.

[Promo from Masaba Gupta Instagram]

