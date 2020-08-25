Masaba Gupta Reveals What Kept Her Away From Acting Before Netflix's Series

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta will be seen playing a fictionalised version of her life in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. However, she did not follow the footsteps of her mother and become an actor as she believes actors get typecasted in the industry.

The designer sat down for an interview with PTI where she shared that though performing was on her mind since being a teenager, she gravitated towards style and her dream of acting had taken a backseat. Here's what the now-actor Masaba Gupta has to say about acting -

Why Masaba never acted before?

A specific type of a star gets a specific function, a specific kind gets to make their launching, a specific kind lands a larger, meatier, better function. A specific type of face offers and a specific kind does not. It is no one’s fault. I never ever stated freely that I wish to act. I was hectic with style and I still am, that’s my very first child constantly. I do not wish to go to individuals requesting work, to someone who does not even think in me

Masaba revealed furthermore that she was sceptical to get on board with the series as she thought of it to be a real-life portrayal of her life. However, Masaba Masaba is a scripted series which takes inspiration from the designer as a person and builds a fictional premise around it. The show blurs the lines between real and reel through its run time with the inclusion of light-hearted humour.

For the longest, I thought it was a reality show and I was a bit sceptical, but that's when she told me it is a scripted series. I thought it would be a super fresh territory for India and a completely new show for our TV

Besides this, PTI reports that the show is filled with inside jokes about the fashion industry which have been 'carefully changed' in order to protect the interests of the said personalities. Masaba concluded her interview with the news portal stating that she couldn't approach the show thinking if it will affect or anyone. Masaba Masaba will drop on Netflix on August 28, 2020.

