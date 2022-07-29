Masaba Gupta Reveals Mom Neena Was Worried About Her Marriage; 'She Tried To Play Cupid'

The much-awaited second season of the web series Masaba Masaba recently arrived on the streaming platform Netflix. The fictional show stars fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta. The mother-daughter duo surely won fans' hearts with the show's first season and are now wowing them with the second one.

Season 2, which was recently released, featured Neena Gupta trying to be the cupid in her daughter's life. While many could relate to the show, Masaba Gupta recently revealed that such an event has already taken place in her life where her mom tried to convince her to get married.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Masaba Gupta narrated an incident from her life when her mother tried to play cupid and get her married. She revealed she was nearly 25 years old when she used to hang out with her girlfriends and not meet boys. She further quipped, "That's when she got all stressed that I wouldn't get married and just chill my whole life."

Further in the interview, Masaba revealed how her mother found an ideal match for her and tried to set her up. She even briefed her about the man's work, salary and family. Talking about how her mother was acting like a matchmaker, Masaba Gupta said, "She was in full Sima Taparia mode. She even summoned my uncle from Bangalore to find me a guy in the corporate world, like him." Neena Gupta did not end her hunt for an ideal match for her daughter and suggested Masaba Gupta get herself enrolled in a management college. In her response, Masaba Gupta said, "I was like I am not going to study to find a guy. She tried to play Cupid in a big way."

More about Masaba Masaba

The latest season of Masaba Masaba recently arrived on Netflix and has already begun winning the hearts of the viewers. The show is a romantic comedy and features a mother-daughter duo in the fashion industry. Led by Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta, the show's second season revolves around fashion designer Masaba Gupta and how she juggles between her professional and love life.

(Image: @masabagupta/Instagram)