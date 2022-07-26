Netflix's 'Masaba Masaba 2' To Witness 'memorable' Cameo Appearance By Late Bappi Lahiri

Netflix's Masaba Masaba is currently gearing up for its much-awaited comeback as season 2 of the hit show will soon release on the streaming platform on July 29. With only a few days left for Masaba Masaba 2 to premiere online, Masaba Gupta took to her social media account and revealed that the late singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri will make a cameo appearance in the show. She called his cameo appearance the 'most memorable' as she broke the news online.

Masaba Masaba 2 to witness cameo appearance by late Bappi Lahiri

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram account on July 26 and shared a picture of Bappi Lahiri with Neena Gupta, who will play a pivotal role in the show. She mentioned that the upcoming season of the show would have come 'special cameos', and was sure that the one by Bappi Lahiri, would be the 'most memorable'. She wrote, "This season of the show has some very, very special cameos. But this one by Bappi Da will be the most memorable #Masabamasaba."

The picture she shared saw the late singer and Neena Gupta sitting on two royal thrones as they posed for the camera. They both twinned in different shades of blue as they posed against a beautiful background. It was the same picture that Neena Gupta used to pay tribute to the late star as he breathed his last on February 15, 2022. She shared the picture ad reminisced about how it was only a few days ago that they were on set together. She wrote, "Abhi kuch din pehle hi toh saath mein shoot kar rahe the." (It was only a few days ago that we were shooting together.)

More about Masaba Masaba 2

The recently released Masaba Masaba 2 trailer gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the Masaba Gupta starrer. The short clip began with Masaba's fierce role as she asserted that she wants to 'be the king'. The upcoming show will deep dive into her life and will be all about how she navigates through her personal and professional life with those around her.

