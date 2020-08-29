'Masaba Masaba' Cast Members' Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless; Read Details

Netflix’s recent drop, Masaba Masaba follows the story of Bollywood fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who straddles the worlds of fashion and family, as she forays back into the dating world. The show stars actors Rytasha Rathore, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta and Neil Bhopalam in the lead roles. Here is the estimated net worth of Masaba Masaba cast.

Masaba Masaba cast net worth

Masaba Gupta net worth:

As per a report published in Daily Hunt, designer Masaba Gupta’s net worth is estimated at around 9 million USD. Converted in rupees, Masaba’s net worth becomes Rs 65.81 crores. Masaba Gupta is a prominent Bollywood fashion designer, who owns a clothing label called House of Masaba. More so, she is the daughter of the famous Bollywood actor, Neena Gupta. Reportedly, Masaba owns a plush apartment in Mumbai.

Neena Gupta net worth:

As per a report published in taddlr.com, Neena Gupta’s net worth is estimated to be around 2 million USD. Converted in rupees, Neena Gupta’s net worth becomes Rs 14.62 crores. Best known for her work in Woh Chokri and Saans, Neena Gupta has worked in 114 blockbuster projects in her career. She has also won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a young widow in Woh Chokri.

Neil Bhopalam net worth

As per a report published in trendscelebsnow.com, Neil Bhopalam’s net worth ranges from 1 million USD- 5 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes somewhere between Rs 7.31 crores – Rs 36.56 crores. Neil Bhopalam shot to fame with his performance in The Raikar case. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, The Raikar Case narrates the story of a family, which, on the surface, is a happy Indian family that lives together. However, dark

secrets start to unfold when the youngest member of the family, Tarun commits suicide and blames the family for his death.

Pooja Bedi net worth

As per a report published in CelebrityHow.com, Pooja Bedi’s net worth is estimated to be around 10 million USD. Converted in rupees, Pooja Bedi's net worth becomes Rs 73.12 crores.

(Image credits: youtube screengrab from Netflix India channel)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

