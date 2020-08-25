'Masaba Masaba' Actor Neil Bhoopalam Praises Ace Designer's Acting

Masaba Masaba is an upcoming web series that will release on the streaming platform Netflix. The web series will be based on the life of the fashion designer, Masaba Gupta. It is interesting to note that Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta will play real life versions of themselves in this web series. The web series will also star the Four More Shots Please actor, Neil Bhoopalam.

Neil Bhoopalam in Masaba Masaba praised the fashion designer for her role in the show. According to PTI, Neil felt that Masaba was a “natural performer”. The actor said that Masaba was “bogged down” due to the baggage of performance. According to the actor, one needed a certain “rhythm of performance” for showcasing something that could be accepted by the viewers. He also called Masaba’s performance “fresh”.

Talking about performers, the actor said that they would generally pick up the “grammar” of a performance after working in a particular medium for a long time. However, Neil felt that Masaba was an exception to this. Neil is reportedly Masaba’s family friend. The actor hopes to collaborate with her in the future as well.

Neil Bhoopalam in Masaba Masaba:

Neil will reportedly play the character of an entrepreneur named Dhairya Rana. He will reportedly be showcased as in investor of Masaba’s label, House of Masaba. The actor told PTI that his chemistry with Masaba would represent that of Elizabeth Bennett and Mr Darcy from the iconic romance film, Pride and Prejudice.

More about Masaba Masaba:

The Masaba Masaba release date is August 28, 2020. The Masaba Masaba cast also includes actors Satyadeep Mishra, Suchitra Pillai, Tanuj Virwani, Shibani Dandekar, Gajraj Rao and others. The show will be produced by Viniyard Films.

Masaba Gupta’s Instagram:

Masaba Gupta has actively promoted her show on her Instagram account. Recently Masaba shared a video of a song from her upcoming show. She captioned the post as, “Who says item songs have an age limit? Khud hi dekh lo! Three days to go! #masabamasaba streams on @netflix_in on 28th august! @netflix_in”. While some fans expressed their excitement for Masaba Gupta’s show in the comments section, some showered their love on the Bollywood actor Neena Gupta. You can check out Masaba Gupta’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Source: Masaba Gupta's Instagram

Here’s another 'Masaba Masaba' post shared by the designer:

Source: Masaba Gupta and Neil Bhoopalam Instagram

