Masaba Gupta's Bio, Net Worth And Other Details; Read More To Know

Masaba Gupta is a popular Indian fashion designer. She is the daughter of acclaimed actress Neena Gupta. She is very well known in the entertainment industry for her label, House of Masaba, her friendship with fellow celebrities, and her makeup collection in collaboration with Nykaa.

Also Read: Archana Puran Singh In Masaba Gupta's Stunning Pink Ensemble

Masaba Gupta's Bio

Masaba Gupta was born on November 1, 1989, in Delhi. Her father is renowned cricketer Vivian Richards and her mother is a famous Bollywood actress Neena Gupta who has worked in some of the finest Hindi movies. Masaba Gupta's age as of 2020 is 31 years.

Also Read: 'Dabangg 3': Sonakshi Sinha Is The Perfect Rajjo In Quirky Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pic

Masaba graduated from Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University, Mumbai. Later, she went on to join a dance and music college in London.

Masaba Gupta's Career

At the age of 19, Masaba applied for Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai with support from Wendell Rodricks. She is a fashion designer who specializes in ethnic wear, especially for women.

Awards Won by Masaba Gupta

In 2017, the ace designer represented India in an exhibit showcasing re-designs of Levi’s iconic trucker jacket. In February 2019, Masaba received the ‘Business Excellence & innovation Best Practise’ award from the then Prime Minister of India, Dr.Manmohan Singh.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Is A Proud Mom As Masaba Gupta Bags Fashion Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Masaba Gupta's Net worth

Masaba Gupta's income, remuneration, lifestyle, based on online sources claim that she has an estimated net worth is $ USD 9 million. There is no more information available about the assets she owns.

Masaba Gupta's Relationships

Masaba Gupta got married to Madhu Mantena who is a film producer and an entrepreneur. They got married in June 2015 and have no children. However, the duo parted ways in 2018 and got divorced in 2019.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta's Debut As Judge On The MTV Show, Supermodel Of The Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.