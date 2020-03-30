Maska Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In This Netflix Film

Maska is recently released family drama film written and directed by Neeraj Udhwani. The movie follows a guy who goes out to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor until he encounters a girl who helps him discover the reality. Maska started streaming on Netflix from March 27, 2020. Read to know about its cast and more.

Maska cast:

Prit Kamani as Rumi Irani

Prit Kamani plays the lead as Rumi Irani in Maska. Rumi is from south Bombay and inspires to be an actor in Bollywood. He decides to sell his hereditary café in order to achieve his dream. The movie marks the streaming debut of Prit Kamani who has previously appeared in several advertisements.

Manisha Koirala as Diana Irani

Rumi Irani’s mother, Diana Irani in Maska is portrayed by veteran actor Manisha Koirala. She wants Rumi to take over the family Irani café names Rustom. Diana wants her son to carry on the legacy of the family and can give anything to him if he agrees to take over the café. Manisha received appreciation for her performance as a Parsi mother.

Shirley Setia as Persis Mistry

The internet sensation, Shirley Setia is making her streaming debut in Maska as Persis Mistry. She is seen in a girl next door image in this film. She plays a smart, funny and eccentric girl. Persis wants to show make a coffee table book. Rumi Irani falls in love with Persis.

Nikita Dutta as Mallika Chopra

The free-minded millennial character Mallika Chopra is played by Nikita Dutta in Maska. She helps and supports Rumi Irani and tells him to follow his dream and to make his own identity rather than becoming a café owner. Nikita was seen in Kabir Singh playing Jia Sharma, a film actress who develops feeling for Kabir.

Javed Jaffrey as Rustom Irani

Javed Jaffrey appears in Maska as Rustom Irani. He is the father of Rumi Irani, husband to Diana Irani and the owner of Rustom café. Javed is seen for a small time in the movie. However, he has charmed many with his small yet catchy performance.

