Manisha Koirala Reveals Her First Look As A Parsi Mother From Her Netflix Original 'Maska'

Manisha Koirala was last seen in the 2019 film Prassthanam. Over the years, Manisha has done various genres of films and series and now she will be seen in another unique project titled Maska. Maska is a Netflix original and features Manisha Koirala in a new look. She took to her Instagram to share her first look from the upcoming film Maska. Take a look at Manisha Koirala’s look.

Read Also| Manisha Koirala's Next Will Be Netflix Original 'Maska' Along With Shirley Setia; Read

Manisha Koirala in Maska:

Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram on March 6, 2020, to share her first look from the film Maska. In the picture, Manisha can be seen in the role of a Parsi mother. She is seen sporting a white top with floral patterns on it. She is also wearing blue dungarees on top. Manisha can also be seen wearing glasses to complete her look from the film.

Read Also| Manisha Koirala And Shirley Setia's First Song Of 'Maska' Out, Watch Video

Manisha Koirala captioned the picture by writing “How do I look in my new role? Tell the truth, #Maska ni maro ni. 😄 @netflixfilm @netflix_in”. Her captions give the feel of she being a Parsi as she has written the “Maska ni maro ni”. Manisha Koirala will be seen along with Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani in Maska. It was reported that the film will be releasing in March 2020. This film is directed by Neeraj Udhwani.

Read Also| Manisha Koirala Visits Anil Baluni Amid His Treatment, Imparts Inspiring Words Of Wisdom

It was reported that the film is about a young actor who is aiming high. He then faces the truth of becoming a star. After learning the truth of his work, he holds himself back from the realities of the fame world.

Read Also| Manisha Koirala Shares Picture From The Hospital, Says, "Grateful For Second Chance"

(Source: Manisha Koirala Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.