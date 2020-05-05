Michelle Obama Brings Her 'unplugged' Life Into Limelight With 'Becoming' Trailer

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production house Higher Ground Productions collaborated with Netflix to release a documentary titled Becoming. In the recent past, Michelle Obama gave a glimpse of what her documentary is all about. Recently, the trailer of the show Becoming released and it is all about Michelle Obama’s ‘unplugged’ life documentation.

Becoming trailer gives a close look at the former First Lady Michelle Obama’s life. It throws light on her life before and after her role as the First Lady of the United States of America. The trailer of the documentary has Girl on Fire as background music and fits the empowering spirit of the documentary. The video has shots of Michelle Obama’s life from childhood in the working-class South Side of Chicago to her time as the First Lady, where she was one of the most inspirational political voices. Becoming trailer also has clips of Michelle Obama on her book tour as she discusses being underestimated by her high school guidance counsellor, which is touched on in her 2018 memoir.

The Becoming trailer then takes a shift towards talking about equality and action. It has a shot where Michelle is seen saying, “There are millions of Michelle and Barack Obamas all over the world.” The film is loosely based on Obama’s 2018 memoir of the same name, which actually became the best-selling book of the year. However, she promises in the trailer that Becoming is her 'unplugged, for the first time', offering unprecedented access to her life and work. At the end of the video, there is a montage of Obama interacting with her mother, husband and a group of girls as she encourages the viewers to share their stories in order 'to break down barriers.' Becoming will mark the directorial debut of Nadia Hallgren. Becoming will be available to stream from May 6 on Netflix.

Michelle Obama took to her Instagram on April 27, 2020, and revealed the details about the show. As part of the caption of the post, she wrote, "I’m excited to let you know that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary film directed by Nadia Hallgren that looks at my life and the experiences I had while touring following the release of my memoir. Those months I spent travelling—meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe—drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud."

(Image: AP)

