Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey give shoutout to Alicia Key's memoir Myself More, watch

After donning multiple hats in her career, Alicia Keys added another feather to her cap by releasing her memoir Myself More. And if the initial reactions to the book are anything to go by, the book seems set for success. Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey were among those who seem extremely impressed with the musician cum actor's work and gave a shoutout to her.

Alicia shared an excerpt written by the former United States of America First Lady Michelle Obama in Myself More to announce that her book was out. Sharing a video with Obama, the Fallin star termed her ‘sister’ as a ‘huge part’ of her ‘revolution’ and thanked her for being her ‘continued light.’

Michelle Obama in the video is heard saying:

Over the years, we’ve grown closer, and I’ve seen Alicia continue to shine in a way that only she can. Her family has grown larger now, and she’s earned even more awards. Yet what continues to impress me is her choice to grapple with the big questions: What is my purpose? What can I do for others? How can I use this fame for good? Somewhere in there is, if not an answer, at least a glimmer of the truth that I think we’re all seeking. And by sharing her music and her soul, Alicia is bringing us closer to it than even she may realize.

Here's the post

Oprah Winfrey shared a video where she is reading an excerpt from the book.

The TV host-actor loved Alicia’s ‘wise words’ on page 205 and goes on to narrate, “Our family has become a definition of a successful blend. When you love someone, you love their journey, and that path leads you to the family dynamic you were meant to inherit and devote yourself too.”

In the caption, she wrote how she knew Alicia was ‘special’ when she ‘hit that note’ while performing Fallin on her show. Oprah added that Alicia carried the ‘light’ and that she had deep admiration and love for the artist.

I remember the first time @aliciakeys was on The Oprah Show and she hit that note in “Fallin” and I knew right then and there she was special. She just carries the Light with her and I have deep admiration and love for her. pic.twitter.com/eyStwS6Jsz — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 2, 2020

For the unversed, Oprah also has a role to play in the book, since it is being published under her imprint. Earlier, Alicia had come with the book Tears for Water: Songbook of Poems and Lyrics that had released in 2004.

