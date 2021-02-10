Michelle Obama's New Cooking Show For Kids 'Waffles And Mochi' To Premiere On March 16

Former First Lady of United States of America, Michelle Obama will be launching a kid-centric cooking show on Netflix. Obama is an executive producer and will also star in a show titled 'Waffles+Mochi'. The show will feature two puppets named Waffles and Mochi and Obama will star as a friendly supermarket owner. The show will consist of 10 episodes with 20 minutes each. Obama's character will embark on food-inspired adventures with her puppet friends in the show.

'Waffles and Mochi' on Netflix

Michelle Obama took to Instagram yesterday to share details about Waffles and Mochi on Netflix. She posted a picture of herself from the show and posed along with the puppets. In the picture, Obama was seen wearing a blue apron on her top with Mochi in her hand while Waffles was seen leaning on her shoulder. In the caption, she wrote the big news and she mentioned she has been working on this project for a while now. She introduced her two new friends ‘Waffles’ and ‘Mochi’ and said they will launching a new children’s show 'Waffles + Mochi' which will air on March 16 on Netflix. Obama described the show saying it will be about good food: discovering eat, cooking it, and of course, eating it. The two puppets will take the audience on adventures from all around the world, explore new ingredients, and try new recipes. Even though the show is geared toward a younger audience, Obama said that the adults will have a good laugh and also get some tips for the kitchen.

Obama stated that this show is an extension of her 'children’s work' as a first lady and also that she wished such kind of program was available when her kids were growing up. She expressed as many families are going through tough times because of the pandemic, and she hopes this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world. After sharing details about her partners, she ended the post by saying “So that’s what Waffles And Mochi is all about. I can’t wait for you and your children to join us on our adventures on March 16,” adding two hearts emoticon. Check out the post and comments on Michelle Obama’s Instagram-

Michelle Obama's shows

Waffled+Mochi is one of the many media ventures by Michelle Obama. Her Becoming documentary is one of the popular Netflix shows and is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Obama, and her husband and former President on the United States, Barack Obama. The documentary chronicles Obama's book tour promoting her memoir of the same name and was released on May 6, 2020, after they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. In July 2020, she premiered a podcast titled The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify.

