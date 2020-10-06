'Mirzapur 2' Trailer To Be Unveiled On October 6 On YouTube; Find More Details Here

After much anticipation, Amazon Prime Video recently announced that the trailer of the second season of the much-acclaimed crime drama series, Mirzapur is all set to arrive on Tuesday (October 6) afternoon. The previous season of the show was shrouded with mysteries and followed the life of the blood-thirsty gangsters of UP, which had ended with a massive cliffhanger, leaving fans excited for the sequel's mind-twisting premise. The trailer of the Mirzapur 2 is set to hit YouTube at 1 pm.

Watch the announcement video here:

The makers of Mirzapur made the announcement on Instagram, by sharing a video clip of a truck, which announces the arrival of the trailer, as it passes through the roads of Mirzapur. The crime thriller series traces the story of how Akhandanand Tripathi made millions exporting carpets and became the mafia boss of Mirzapur. Watch the video here:

Watch the trailer here:

Fans express excitement:

Some scenes gave goosebumps while watching the first season of Mirzapur afterall it was graphics ....waiting for #Mirzapur2 . It will be crazy...Trailer at 1pm@alifazal9 @divyenndu @TripathiiPankaj @PrimeVideoIN @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid — Farhan S. Jamir (@ThisIsFarhxaan) October 6, 2020

#mirzapurseason2 new teaser: Shweta Tripathi’s Golu remembers Bablu.The new season of Mirzapur will see Guddu and Golu band together as they brandish their guns in the faces of Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna, played by @TripathiiPankaj and @divyenndu respectively.#Mirzapur2 — Jatindra Juad 🇮🇳 (@jatinjuad) October 3, 2020

All about Mirzapur 2

Mirzapur 2 depicts the putrescence, governance, rule of mafia dons, the rivalry and crime prevailing in North India, and how two brothers, from a simple background, break the anarchy and create an empire of their own. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in the leading roles, the show is all set to hit Amazon Prime Videos on October 23, 2020. The show is produced by Excel Entertainment.

