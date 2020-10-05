'Mirzapur 2' Teaser Reveals The Motives Of A Bloodthirsty Ali Fazal's Guddu

Mirzapur web series is one of the most popular Indian crime thriller series, and a while ago, the makers of the show had announced that they are releasing the second season of the show. Since then, they have been releasing several teasers and motion posters of the characters of the show. Recently, Mirzapur 2 teaser gave glimpse of what Ali Fazal’s character, Guddu, would be like.

Ali Fazal’s Guddu teaser release: 'Guddu Ka Uddeash'

Makers of Mirzapur recently launched the teaser of Ali Fazal’s character in the show, Guddu. The teaser shows Guddu in a violent avatar who is thirsty to seek revenge for his brother’s death. The teaser opens with a close-up shot of Guddu as he holds a pistol in his hand and seemingly starts practising shooting.

In the background, Guddu says a dialogue that goes, “Humara uddesh ek hi hai jaan se maarenge. Kyunki maarenge tab hi jee paayenge.” (translates to I have only one motive. That is to kill everyone. Because unless I kill, I won’t be able to live). The teaser further shows flashes of the other characters from the show as Guddu is seen firing bullets.

The teaser of Guddu's character from Mirzapur 2

The characters shown in the background are those of the sworn enemies of Guddu in the series. The first season closed with a dramatic ending as Guddu and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) made a narrow escape from the wedding. Season 2 is likely to pick up from where the last season ended and shall show Guddu and Golu as two people who will seek revenge.

Mirzapur 2 trailer

Mirzapur 2 is a crime thriller series that revolves around the criminal activities and lawlessness that is carried out by the dons of a district called Mirzapur. The trailer of the show will be out tomorrow, October 6th, 2020. Check out the post below.

Mirzapur 2 release date and other details

The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal among others. The show will also cast Kulbushan Kharbanda and Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. The show has been created by Puneet Krishna and is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Mirzapur 2 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from October 23, 2020.

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer

