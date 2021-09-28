Mithila Palkar Excited About 'Little Things' Season 4; 'It's Been An Incredible Journey'

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal are set to cast magic on screen for one last time with their characters Kavya and Dhruv, in the fourth and final season of Netflix's Little Things. The show focuses on the life of a millennial couple, charting their highs and lows as they navigate their relationship at various stages. The show's trailer, which was released by the makers on Tuesday, September 28, showcases Dhruv and Kavya encounter questions around commitment, family, ambitions before they decide to take the final plunge.

Talking about her journey in the show, Palkar mentioned that her character, Kavya, will stay with her forever, hoping that the audiences 'celebrate their bond with Dhruv and Kavya'. The final season of the romantic drama series is set to premiere on the streaming giant on October 15, 2021.

Mithila Palkar on her Little Things journey

As per ANI reports, Palkar reminisced her 'incredible journey' with co-star Dhruv Sehgal as well as the makers of the show. Expressing love for her character on the show, she added, "The finale season nudged me to go back in time and relive my journey as Kavya for one last time. I am hoping audiences enjoy this season as well and celebrate their bond with Dhruv and Kavya."

Dhruv Sehgal, who has also created the show, expressed his bitter-sweet feeling about the show's journey coming to an end. "My bond with Little Things is very special, it's not only a show that I wrote or played a character I love, but this show is also my baby. I have grown with this show and the amount of love it has received over the years has really overwhelmed me," he expressed happiness about Dhruv and Kavya's ability to 'spread this much love and joy amongst their audience'.

More about the Netflix show

The show, which has been produced by Dice Media and directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, was picked up by Netflix for its second and third seasons, which came out in 2018 and 2019 respectively. It captures the everyday moments and complexities of a young couple tied in a modern relationship. Take a look at the trailer:

