As the fans were eager to watch Huma Qureshi's much-awaited Zee5 show, Mithya, it's now streaming on the OTT platform and has been creating a massive buzz among the viewers. The thriller drama series follows the story of a professor who accuses her student of plagiarism while the latter pleads to be innocent. The series further continues with a couple of shocking incidents in their lives.

Huma Qureshi was seen in a couple of movies last year namely Army of the Dead, Maharani and Bell Bottom in which she essayed pivotal roles and managed to garner positive reviews for her performance. She is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-awaited movies namely Valimai, Monica, O My Darling and Double XL. She will also be making a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt-starrer, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Mithya Twitter Review

As the Indian thriller drama series, Mithya, begins to stream on Zee5, most of the fans are enjoying the thrilling plotline of the show. Many fans took to Twitter and expressed their reactions after watching the series online and stated that the show was among the promising content to enjoy over the weekend. As Huma Qureshi is one of the lead actors in the show, the fans even hailed the fact as to how the new shows were being led by powerful female actors and how Bollywood was evolving over the years. Some also mentioned how the series was a great compilation of perfection and a gripping story. The fans also complimented the performance of the actor Avantika Dassani and stated that she did poetic justice to the series. They also stated that the series was the first of many blossoms in her successful future career while hailing the entire team of the show. On the other hand, some fans were not satisfied with the series and stated that it was too bad to watch. Take a look at some of the reactions-

Some promising #Bollywood contents on OTT to watch over this weekend. All being lead by powerful female actors. We can atleast say Bollywood OTT platform is evolving 🙌🏻#AThursday #Mithya #Bestseller pic.twitter.com/Azz5CKq8qd — Ravi Shah (@raaveee1) February 17, 2022

this show #Mithya is so bad — hmmmmm (@gupshup__) February 17, 2022

#MithyaOnZEE5 #Mithya A grt compilation of perfection+Story. #AvantikaDassani & her talent did the poetic justice to the series. As her name 'the first flower to blossom in a season', this series is the first of many blossom in her successful future career. Well done #TeamMithya — Rudra (@HrishikeshBagc1) February 18, 2022

Mithya cast

Apart from Huma Qureshi essaying the role of Juhi Adhikary, other cast members of the show include actors namely K.C. Shankar, Asif Reja Khan, Rajit Kapoor as Anand Tyagi, Parambrata Chattopadhyay as Neil Adhikary, Indraneil Sengupta as Vishal, Samir Soni as Rajguru, Avantika Dasani as Rhea, among others.

