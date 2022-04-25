'Modern Love Mumbai': Amazon Announces Indian Spin-off Of US Anthology; Details Inside

OTT giant Amazon Prime Video recently announced the Mumbai segment of the widely-loved US original anthology series Modern Love. The forthcoming series titled Modern Love Mumbai explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades, and moods of love, all set in the city’s many unique milieus.

The upcoming series will bring together six of the most prolific filmmakers of Hindi cinema - Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana to narrate some of the mindblowing stories. The upcoming series is bankrolled by Pritish Nandy Communications.

Apart from making the announcement, Prime Video also piqued the curiosity of the fans and revealed that the series will be available to stream starting May 13, 2022. The Mumbai chapter of the international franchise will bring home love this season with soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai. The anthology includes –

Raat Rani (directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar), Baai (Directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, and Ranveer Brar), Mumbai Dragon (Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Naseeruddin Shah), My Beautiful Wrinkles (Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi), I Love Thane (Directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik, and Dolly Singh), Cutting Chai (directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi).

The official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video shared the poster and wrote, " if "the best news we got today" was an image." The poster shows a glimpse of the different characters. The Indian adaptation of Modern Love features diverse stories of the universal emotion of love in its many forms. It is launching in three Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. They are titled Modern Love: Mumbai, Modern Love: Chennai, and Modern Love: Hyderabad. The creators of the shows believe that the stories will add hope, humour and some sunshine into the lives of the people.