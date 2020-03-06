Money Heist Trailer For Part 4 Is Out, Promises To Reveal The Fate Of El Professor & Tokyo

Money Heist is a crime drama series that streams on popular OTT platform Netflix. The Spanish television show gained much popularity over the course of its three-part season. Now the fourth part of Money Heist is scheduled to release soon and the first trailer dropped today. Check it out and read to know more.

Money Heist part 4 trailer

La Casa de Papel or Money Heist part 3 ended on a suspenseful note, which had many fans wondering what's in store for Tokyo and the Professor. The heist at the Bank of Spain is still very much happening and Professor is seen in a black site in the new trailer. There is also a small glimpse of Berlin in the trailer. The part 4 of Money Heist is said to have eight episodes and is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020.

Fans cannot keep calm over the seemingly veiled revelations

Money Heist Season 4 Trailer Out Now

Professor Looking Aggressive

Something Big He is Planning 💥#MoneyHeist4 #LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/Ab5c4exWX8 — BANG MEGA FAMILY HATERS™️ (@BMFHofficial) March 5, 2020

I'm devasted and relieved at the same time. #LaCasaDePapel4 #MoneyHeist #MoneyHeist4 Can't believe the Professor ordered Helsinki's death😭. Looks like Denver and two other robbers die too. And what do you mean by Berlin is Alive?🤯. The only good news is that Nairobi survives❤ pic.twitter.com/tGKEzqPmte — ene idoko🇳🇬 (@ene_idoko7) March 5, 2020

The CHAOS is about to begin! 🤯

maybe it's too early to say, but I think this may be one, if not the, best season of LCDP, the trailer leaves an incredible adrenaline along with a lot of suspense. I look forward to April 3 @lacasadepapel @NetflixIT #LaCasaDePapel #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/f8ns6lwGJt — Rory (@thats_rory) March 5, 2020

#MoneyHeist season 4 official trailer out 🕺



This isn't robbery now, This is WAR. Can't wait for 4th April 🤩😄#MoneyHeist4 pic.twitter.com/lnXJSX2sND — Jiतेন 🇮🇳 (@im_jiten02) March 5, 2020

Money Heist was initially intended to be limited series with just two parts on Spanish network Antena. Netflix acquired the streaming rights and re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes. The first part has 13 episodes, while the second part has nine episodes. Money Heist Part 3 has eight episodes and the upcoming part 4 is also said to have the same.

