Money Heist Trailer For Part 4 Is Out, Promises To Reveal The Fate Of El Professor & Tokyo

Web Series

Money Heist trailer for the fourth part is out. The show will stream on Netflix in April. What secrets will this season reveal, who lives & who dies? Read on.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Money Heist trailer

Money Heist is a crime drama series that streams on popular OTT platform Netflix. The Spanish television show gained much popularity over the course of its three-part season. Now the fourth part of Money Heist is scheduled to release soon and the first trailer dropped today. Check it out and read to know more.

Money Heist part 4 trailer

La Casa de Papel or Money Heist part 3 ended on a suspenseful note, which had many fans wondering what's in store for Tokyo and the Professor. The heist at the Bank of Spain is still very much happening and Professor is seen in a black site in the new trailer. There is also a small glimpse of Berlin in the trailer. The part 4 of Money Heist is said to have eight episodes and is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on

Fans cannot keep calm over the seemingly veiled revelations 

Money Heist was initially intended to be limited series with just two parts on Spanish network Antena. Netflix acquired the streaming rights and re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes. The first part has 13 episodes, while the second part has nine episodes. Money Heist Part 3 has eight episodes and the upcoming part 4 is also said to have the same.

 

 

First Published:
