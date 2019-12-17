Ryan Reynolds Negotiates With Money Heist’s Álvaro Morte For A Crossover?

Ryan Reynolds was recently seen in Netflix’s 6 Underground, which received mixed reviews from the audience. However, there was another exciting Netflix collaboration that he has been a part of. The Deadpool star recently appeared in a crossover ad along with La Casa de Papel’s Álvaro Morte.

Morte plays the role of The Professor in the Spanish series called La Casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist. The internet streaming service, Netflix has dropped a promo featuring the two stars from different Netflix projects. The character played by Reynolds in 6 Underground, Michael Bay, was hoping to recruit some members from the Money Heist crew to join his vigilante squad.

Always happy to help, @VancityReynolds. We’ll need Tokyo and Denver back for April 3rd, thank you very much. #LCDP4 #6Underground pic.twitter.com/30VRkbYykh — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) December 11, 2019





Suffice it to say, he will not be getting a good review on https://t.co/bjTBgEcgvG https://t.co/rhuQPd88lb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 11, 2019

A crossover between 6 Underground and Money Heist

In the promo, Michael asks The Professor to lend some of his squad members for a special operation. The 6 Underground actor, askes specifically for two members from the heist squad including Tokyo and Denver. The Professor has that could only be possible if Ryan returns the favour by giving the members number, 2 and 7 in the film. Currently, 6 Underground is streaming live while the new season of Money Heist hits the virtual screens on April 3, 2020. Read more to see the one minute forty seconds long trailer of the crossover between Money Heist and 6 Underground.

#6Underground will be for Netflix what Fast/Furious is for NBCU — a global franchise with star power (@VancityReynolds), an international cast, exotic locales, humor, set pieces, explosions, fast cars and a replicable, episodic story. There will be more. pic.twitter.com/qStncDmzJR — Scott Porch (@ScottPorch) December 14, 2019

