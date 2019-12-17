The Debate
Ryan Reynolds Negotiates With Money Heist’s Álvaro Morte For A Crossover?

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds was recently seen sharing the big screen with Álvaro Morte of Money Heist. Read more to know about the crossover between the 2 Netflix works.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds was recently seen in Netflix’s 6 Underground, which received mixed reviews from the audience. However, there was another exciting Netflix collaboration that he has been a part of. The Deadpool star recently appeared in a crossover ad along with La Casa de Papel’s Álvaro Morte.

Morte plays the role of The Professor in the Spanish series called La Casa de Papel, also known as Money Heist. The internet streaming service, Netflix has dropped a promo featuring the two stars from different Netflix projects. The character played by Reynolds in 6 Underground, Michael Bay, was hoping to recruit some members from the Money Heist crew to join his vigilante squad. 

Also Read | Netflix's '6 Underground': Michael Bay Opens The Film With 20-minute Car Chase Scene

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Says That 6 Underground Is The 'most Michael Bay Movie Ever' In History


 

Also Read | 6 Underground: Fans Swoon Over Ryan Reynolds' High-octane Goofy Thriller

A crossover between 6 Underground and Money Heist

In the promo, Michael asks The Professor to lend some of his squad members for a special operation. The 6 Underground actor, askes specifically for two members from the heist squad including Tokyo and Denver. The Professor has that could only be possible if Ryan returns the favour by giving the members number, 2 and 7 in the film. Currently, 6 Underground is streaming live while the new season of Money Heist hits the virtual screens on April 3, 2020. Read more to see the one minute forty seconds long trailer of the crossover between Money Heist and 6 Underground.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Justice League's Snyder Cut While Promoting '6 Underground'

Also Read | '6 Underground' Star Ryan Reynolds Wants To Join K-pop Band EXO

 

 

Published:
