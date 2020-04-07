Money Heist Season 4: Would Nairobi Have Survived If Things Were Done Differently?

Fans were pretty excited as Money Heist season 4 released on Netflix on April 3. They quickly caught on with the latest season and were taken over with a wave of emotions by the end. The excitement soon turned to sadness as one of the most beloved characters Nairobi was tragically killed in the show. While fans struggled to come to terms with her death, some quickly found a loophole and claimed that she could have survived if things would have been done differently by the gang.

What happened to Nairobi? Is Nairobi really dead?

The season 3 of Money Heist ended with Nairobi fighting for her life and fans were left wondering whether the character would survive the fourth season. The gang successfully operate on Nairobi and manages to remove the bullet from her body. While she recovers Gandia escapes and makes his first attempt to kill her.

Gandia later manages to take her hostage and makes a deal with the gang to let her go if they lower their guns and let him go. The gang agrees to his terms and he comes out from the washroom holding Nairobi. Gandia lets her go and just as she takes a step forward, he calls her and says that he told her he would kill her and shoots her in the head. While the other gang members gather around her body, Denver runs behind Gandia with a grenade and manages to throw it at him and escape in time.

Could Nairobi have survived if things were done differently?

Money Heist fans struggled heavily to come to terms with the death of Nairobi. Some fans quickly took to social media and found plot mistakes where Nairobi could have easily been saved. Some claimed that she would have bee alive had the gang agreed to send her to the police to get treated. Another portion claimed that even if they could not save Nairobi, the gang could have killed Gandia as soon as he took a shot at Nairobi.

