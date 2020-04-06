What Happened To Nairobi In Money Heist Season 4? Will She Come Back In Season 5?

One of the most awaited series, Money Heist Season 4 was just released on Netflix on April 3. It came as no surprise when fans quickly caught on the latest season of the show and were completely caught up in a wave of emotions over it. After successfully pulling off their heist at the Royal Mint of Spain, the Professor and his gang set to rob the Bank of Spain when one of their members is caught by the cops and is held illegally. They begin their newest heist at the start of season 3.

Money Heist Season 4: What happened to Nairobi? [SPOILER ALERT]

How did Money Heist season 3 end? What Happened to Nairobi in season 3?

Hell breaks lose by the end of the third season of the show. Alicia Sierra makes the arrangement to bring Nairobi's son to Spain. She plans to target Nairobi using her son while Suarez, on the other hand, closes in on finding Raquel and the Professor. Alicia takes Axel and walks up to the entrance of the Bank just close enough for Nairobi to see him. The sniper gets a clear target at Nairobi when she watches her son from the window.

Sierra issues the order to shoot and just then Stockholm screams at Nairobi to move away. Nairobi then gets shot near the shoulder and falls to the ground as she bleeds uncontrollably. Meanwhile, Suarez gets hold Raquel and fakes her execution to throw the Professor off his plans. The season ended and fans were left with the question, "What Happened to Nairobi?"

What happened to Nairobi in Money Heist season 4?

Money Heist Season 4 was released and while fans wanted to see how the heist turns out, they were still caught up in trying to find the answer to what happened to Nairobi. Throughout the season, the gang struggles to operate on Nairobi when Alicia refuses to send in a doctor to help her. They successfully operate on her and leave her to recover. Meanwhile, the Chief of Security of the Governer of the Bank of Spain, Gandia escapes.

He makes his first attempt to kill Nairobi but she manages to injure him. The gang sets to find him but Gandia manages to take Nairobi as a hostage. Gandia makes a deal with the gang to release Nairobi only if they lower their weapons and let him go. The gang agrees to his conditions and lower their weapons as he brings Nairobi out.

He then releases her to the gang and as she takes a step forward, he calls her and says that I told you I was going to kill you and shoots her in the head. Nairobi falls to the ground as Denver runs behind Gandia with a grenade. They later give her a funeral in the next episode as they send out her coffin with the Governer's bodyguards.

Is there a possibility that Nairobi is not dead?

In conclusion, Nairobi was killed by Gandia. Going by everything that happened in the series, there is no possibility that Nairobi is not dead. She was one of the most loved characters in the series and even though fans are struggling to accept her death, it seems that it is set in stone.

The makers showed Nairobi reuniting with the other dead members of the gang, Oslo, Moscow, and Berlin in her final moments. Season 4 ends with the gang reuniting with Lisbon and deciding to win the war for Nairobi. On the other hand, Alicia discovers the Professor's hideout and check-mates him with a gun.

