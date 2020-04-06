'Money Heist Season 5' To Get Delayed In Light Of The Coronavirus Crisis?

Money Heist Season 4 recently premiered on Netflix and already a large number of fans have binge-watched all the episodes from the new season. As the season ended with a cliffhanger, fans are now curious to know about when the next season will be releasing. There might be bad news coming for the fans of Money Heist as the next season's release might be hit because of coronavirus.

Is there a Money Heist Season 5?

The El Español vertical named BLUPER recently reported that the famous Netflix series will be returning for two seasons, i.e. Season 5 and Season 6. But, looking at the COVID-19 crisis, there is a possibility that the schedule of the episodes might take a hit. As per an article on an international news portal, the next two seasons were scheduled to release back-to-back. Since the outbreak of coronavirus, many shoots and show productions have come to a halt and hence this can become the reason of postponement of Season 5's release.

Another important aspect of Money Heist Season 5's late release is the fact the Itziar Ituño was tested positive for coronavirus. The actor plays the role of Raquel Murillo in the show. The actor had posted a picture of herself on her Instagram and shared the news with her fans. She talked about how she had the symptoms and was tested positive on March 18. She also warned her fans to not take it lightly and that nobody knows how far it will go.

The show's creator Alex Pina has not yet talked about the next two seasons of the show. Fans are excited to know how the story will move forward after the thrilling cliffhanger at the end of Season 4. Twitterati is already asking for Money Heist Season 5 release date.

When you finished the whole season 4 of #MoneyHeist and waiting for season 5. pic.twitter.com/JvY134MXyq — AFSHAN 👑 (@QueenAfshan) April 6, 2020

