'Money Heist' Season 5: Miguel Angel Silvestre To Enter Show As New Member, Get Details

Netflix recently announced the final season of the Spanish series Money Heist season 5. In a media interaction, the makers of the crime drama also revealed that La Casa de Papel part five will introduce a new villain character with Miguel Ángel Silvestre joining the show. Read ahead and check out details about Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

Who is Miguel Ángel Silvestre?

Miguel Ángel Silvestre made his acting debut in 2004 with Spanish sitcom Mis adorables vecinos. On the film front, the actor was first seen in Vida y color in 2005. Miguel Ángel Silvestre rose to prominence after playing the character of Alberto Marquez in Spanish series Velvet. He also stars in the Pedro Almodóvar film I'm So Excited (Spanish: Los Amantes Pasajeros) and in the Spanish horror thriller Verbo.

Fans will also remember the Spanish star from Netflix's original series Sense8. Here, he played one of the leads, Lito Rodríguez, a closeted telenovela star who lives in Mexico City with his boyfriend, Hernando played by Alfonso Herrera. Miguel Ángel Silvestre was also spotted playing a recurring role in Netflix's Narcos in episode five. The actor has also worked for theatre projects. Namely, Verdadero Oeste, Porno and Noches de amor efímero.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre was born in Castellón de la Plana. Formerly, the actor wanted to become a professional tennis player, however, he failed to do so due to suffering an injury in a Hungarian tournament. Later, he was introduced to the theatre world by his aunt. Miguel Ángel Silvestre studied drama, physical theatre, modern dance and acrobatics. He also won the Mister Castelló 2002 pageant.

Money Heist Cast

In a media interaction, showrunner Alex Pina has said that the fifth season will be reaching the most extreme and savage levels and called it the most epic and exciting season. Money Heist Season 5 cast includes members like Tokyo (played by Ursula Corbero), Professor (Alvaro Morte), Lisbon (Itziar Ituno), Rio (Miguel Herran), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Stockholm (Esther Acebo), Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna), Helsinki (Darko Peric), Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian) and Marsella (Luka Peros). The audience is now eagerly waiting for La Casa De Papel Season 5 release date.

