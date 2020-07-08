'Money Heist' Star Jaime Lorente Talks About The Origins Of His Unique Laugh

Money Heist star Jaime Lorente recently revealed the story behind his hysterical laugh. Lorentte, who played the character of Denver in Le Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, is known by his fans for the way he laughs and it has been compared to that of the DC character, Joker. Read on to know more details

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Le Casa De Papel’s Denver reveals his secret

Recently, actor Jaime Lorentte spoke to an entertainment portal, where he revealed how he actually came up with his laugh from the show. In the interview, the actor said that the laugh actually came up during the casting of the show. He then said that from the very start, the makers wanted Denver’s character to have a unique and peculiar laugh.

The actor further added that he kept on trying different laughs and finally settled on the one he pulled off in the heist drama show. He also said that his laugh was “probably” the main reason he got the role.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Lorentte further said that he really loves the way Denver feels love in “a completely honest way” and added that the character of Denver is very honest when it comes to love and the feelings he has in the show. He then said that how much ever he loves the character, he also dislikes him for the way he handles himself. The actor did not like the fact that his character is always “full of so much rage.”

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist, is a heist crime drama show from Spain. It received several awards at the 46th International Emmy Awards. It is created by Álex Pina and features an ensemble cast of actors.

It features Úrsula Corberó as Silene Oliveira; Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina; Pedro Alonso as Andrés de Fonollosa; Alba Flores as Ágata Jiménez; Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide, and others. The show has a total of two seasons and has been renewed for a third season. Fans of the TV show are highly anticipating the release of Money Heist season 3.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.