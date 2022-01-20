Last Updated:

'Moon Knight' Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dead At 37: Hollywood & French Fraternity Pay Tribute

After the tragic passing away of French 'Moon Knight' actor Gaspard Ulliel, the Hollywood and film fraternity of France paid tribute to him on social media.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
moon knight actor passes away; actors pay tribute

Image: AP


As the fans mourned the loss of one of the notable French actors, Gaspard Ulliel, best known for his appearance in the upcoming Marvel web series Moon Knight, the film fraternity expressed their grief on the actor's demise. 

Ulliel passed away at the age of 37 after being critically injured in a ski accident. 

French actors pay tribute to the late star Gaspard Ulliel

As the actor, Gaspard Ulliel, who will soon be seen in the upcoming Marvel series, Moon Knight, passed away, many of his fellow actors and other stars took to social media and expressed their grief over the loss of the talented French actor. Even the fans flooded the internet with heartfelt condolences while hoping for the late actor to rest in peace. French actor and comedian, Jean Dujardin took to his official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of the late actor sporting a white shirt. While mourning the loss, he added the name Gaspard in the caption along with a heart-shaped emoji. 

On the other hand, Gaspard fellow French actor Pierre Niney took to his Twitter handle and shared a monochrome picture of the late star while stating how his heart was broken on hearing the news of his demise. He further stated how the actor was kind and benevolent and was very talented. The Feston actor Alexandra Lamy also took to Twitter and penned a heartwarming note on the demise of Gaspard Ulliel. She recalled how she spent some memorable moments with the actor and revealed how they laughed together a lot. She then mentioned how much she will miss him and extended his love and support to his family and loved ones.

On the other hand, filmmaker Xavier Dolan posted an emotional note on Instagram for the late actor and stated how it was painful for him to write the note. He also expressed his love for him and stated that he will always love him. Take a look at some of the reactions- 

A post shared by Xavier Dolan (@xavierdolan)

Image: AP

Tags: moon knight, marvel, gaspard ulliel
First Published:
