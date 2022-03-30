Last Updated:

'Moon Knight' Twitter Review: Oscar Isaac's Act Creates Impact In 'gripping' Marvel Show

'Moon Knight' Twitter review: Oscar Isaac's act created an impact among netizens as they praised it from being different than other Marvel series.

After Hawkeye, fans of the Marvel series will have something to be excited about on Wednesday as Moon Knight episodes would be hitting the web. The show is premiering this Wednesday and excitement has been building for it over the past few weeks. The buzz surrounding the series led to numerous netizens watching it as soon as it was released on Disney+.

Numerous netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the Oscar Isaac series. The Twitter users hailed the performances of the lead actor, though the reactions were largely mixed.

Moon Knight Twitter review 

One critic called the series a 'double treat' and reserved special praise for the lead actor, calling him 'fantastic.' Another review hailed the actor's act for 'making it work', though added that Marvel had got 'weird' in this case. 

For one critic, apart from Oscar Isaac, even Ethan Hawke's performance created an impact and credited the duo for saving 'another sleepy Marvel series.' For another, Oscar Isaac's performance was inconsistent, having 'more fun' in his character as a common man, than that with his powers. 

' 'Gripping, dark' were some of the other terms for the series and one more Twitter user highlighted the different path that Marvel was taking thorugh Moon Knight.  

Moon Knight plot, cast & crew 

The plot of the series revolves around the 'chaos' for Marc Spector, who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. The story was about the unveiling of the truths of the mysteries as he discovers his powers, another personality, and Egyptian Gods.

Oscar Isaac enacts the character of  Marc Spector aka Moon Knight, Ethan Hawke plays Arthur Harrow and May Calamawy plays the role of Layla El-Faouly. In India, Moon Knight is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Only the first episode of the series has been unveiled at the moment.

The season will have six episodes in all and it will be released every Wednesday. The season finale will thus be aired on May 4. 

The series has been created by Jeremy Slater, who also serves as the writer of the first episode. Michael Kastelein, Beau DeMayo, Peter Cameron, Sabir Pirzada, Alex Meeneha, Rebecca Kirsch and Matthew Orton, Danielle Iman are the other writers who have worked on the series. 

Mohamed Diab has directed four episodes of the series while Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead have helmed the remaining two. 

