Morbid Band Singer Pablo Vergara Opens Up About Being Accused Of Killing Elisa Lam

Pablo Vergara's story is a prime example of how cancel culture can permanently hamper one's livelihood forever. Pablo Vergara, popularly known as Morbid Band singer, inadvertently found himself webbed in the middle of a horror episode when his footage of being present at the Cecil Hotel a year before Elisa Lam's murder case went viral. The dark metal singer became the face of the case as many started accusing him of murdering her. Pablo was last seen making an appearance on Netflix's documentary on Elisa Lam's case, where he discussed how he received hundreds of death threats post the false murder accusation and what it did to him in the long run.

Where is Pablo Vergara now?

Pablo Vergara witnessed his career cascading down in milliseconds for staying at The Cecil Hotel a year before the infamous murder case took place. His dark image in the public owing to his metal music only added to the accusation. Before he could even process the situation, he was framed as a murderer with even the police forces storming from around the country to investigate him. In Netflix' Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, Vergara revealed that he was in Mexico, to record his album at the time of Elisa's disappearance.

Fortunately, he had documented his stay and could offer it as proof. Although relieved from the case immediately, his career had already been torn apart by then. He further revealed in the documentary that the dark phase even led him to attempt suicide. He was soon rushed to a psychiatric facility, where he finally decided to pull a brake on his music career and go back to studying in school.

Later, he received a bachelor's degree in communicational sciences and went onto enrolling himself in the New York Film's academy to be a filmmaker. As of today, Vergara is a successful filmmaker and screenwriter, having made several short films that received accolades at the International Film Festival. His most recent work is the 2020 crime thriller film Adverse, starring Mickey Rourke, Sean Astin, and Penelope Ann Miller. Netizens are now coming in support of the singer and are apologising for what he had to go through.

