Netflix's February Releases: A List Of All The Titles That Will Debut In The Coming Month

Netflix's February releases include titles that perhaps you have been waiting for since long. Read on to see the comprehensive list of the same.

netflix's february releases

Every month Netflix sees the addition or subtraction of titles, new or old, to its vast content library. The month of February, which will see a slew of Netflix's latest releases, is going to be no different. The list of Netflix's upcoming movies in the month of February includes the likes of To All the Boys: Always and Forever and Malcolm & Marie. 

The shows that are a part of Netflix's February releases, on the other hand, are the likes of the second season of The Mighty Express and the much-talked-about season 1 of My Dead Ex. This article enlists all or a major portion of Netflix's February releases, which includes some of the most-anticipated Netflix's upcoming movies. Read on to see the list of Netflix releases in February in its entirety.

Netflix Releases in February:

Releasing on February 1

The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)

Releasing on February 2

Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 - A Netflix Comedy Series

Releasing on February 3

All My Friends Are Dead - A Netflix Film
Black Beach - A Netflix Film
Firefly Lane - A Netflix Original

Releasing February 5

Hache: Season 2 - A Netflix Original
Invisible City - A Netflix Original
The Last Paradiso - A Netflix Film
Little Big Women - A Netflix Original
Malcolm & Marie - A Netflix Film
Space Sweepers - A Netflix Film
Strip Down, Rise Up - A Netflix Documentary
The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity - A Netflix Film

Releasing on February 6

The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3) - A Netflix Original

Releasing on February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)

Releasing on February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel - A Netflix Documentary
The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (En Passant Pêcho) - A Netflix Film
The World We Make (2019)

Releasing on February 11

Capitani - A Netflix Original
Layla Manjun - A Netflix Film
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot - A Netflix Film
Squared Love - A Netflix Film

Releasing on February 12

Buried by the Bernards - A Netflix Original
Nadiya Bakes - A Netflix Original
Hate by Dani Rovira - A Netflix Comedy Special
To All the Boys: Always and Forever - A Netflix Film
Releasing on February 13

Monsoon (2019)

Releasing on February 15

The Crew - A Netflix Original

Releasing on February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3

Releasing on February 17

Behind Her Eyes - A Netflix Original
Hello, Me! - A Netflix Original
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 - A Netflix Original

Releasing on February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan - A Netflix Anime

Releasing on February 19

I Care A Lot  - A Netflix Film
Tribes of Europa - A Netflix Original

Releasing on February 20

Classmates Minus - A Netflix Film

Releasing on February 21

The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Releasing on February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks - A Netflix Comedy Special
Pelé - A Netflix Documentary

Releasing on February 24

Canine Intervention - A Netflix Original show
Ginny & Georgia - A Netflix Original show
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Releasing on February 25

Geez & Ann -A Netflix Film
High-Rise Invasion - A Netflix Anime

Releasing on February 26

Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave - A Netflix Film
Crazy About Her - A Netflix Film
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)

