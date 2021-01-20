Netflix's February Releases: A List Of All The Titles That Will Debut In The Coming Month

Every month Netflix sees the addition or subtraction of titles, new or old, to its vast content library. The month of February, which will see a slew of Netflix's latest releases, is going to be no different. The list of Netflix's upcoming movies in the month of February includes the likes of To All the Boys: Always and Forever and Malcolm & Marie.

The shows that are a part of Netflix's February releases, on the other hand, are the likes of the second season of The Mighty Express and the much-talked-about season 1 of My Dead Ex. This article enlists all or a major portion of Netflix's February releases, which includes some of the most-anticipated Netflix's upcoming movies. Read on to see the list of Netflix releases in February in its entirety.

Netflix Releases in February:

Releasing on February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Releasing on February 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 - A Netflix Comedy Series

Releasing on February 3

All My Friends Are Dead - A Netflix Film

Black Beach - A Netflix Film

Firefly Lane - A Netflix Original

Releasing February 5

Hache: Season 2 - A Netflix Original

Invisible City - A Netflix Original

The Last Paradiso - A Netflix Film

Little Big Women - A Netflix Original

Malcolm & Marie - A Netflix Film

Space Sweepers - A Netflix Film

Strip Down, Rise Up - A Netflix Documentary

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity - A Netflix Film

Releasing on February 6

The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3) - A Netflix Original

Releasing on February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Releasing on February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel - A Netflix Documentary

The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (En Passant Pêcho) - A Netflix Film

The World We Make (2019)

Releasing on February 11

Capitani - A Netflix Original

Layla Manjun - A Netflix Film

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot - A Netflix Film

Squared Love - A Netflix Film

Releasing on February 12

Buried by the Bernards - A Netflix Original

Nadiya Bakes - A Netflix Original

Hate by Dani Rovira - A Netflix Comedy Special

To All the Boys: Always and Forever - A Netflix Film

Xico’s Journey

Releasing on February 13

Monsoon (2019)

Releasing on February 15

The Crew - A Netflix Original

Releasing on February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3

Releasing on February 17

Behind Her Eyes - A Netflix Original

Hello, Me! - A Netflix Original

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 - A Netflix Original

Releasing on February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan - A Netflix Anime

Releasing on February 19

I Care A Lot - A Netflix Film

Tribes of Europa - A Netflix Original

Releasing on February 20

Classmates Minus - A Netflix Film

Releasing on February 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Releasing on February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks - A Netflix Comedy Special

Pelé - A Netflix Documentary

Releasing on February 24

Canine Intervention - A Netflix Original show

Ginny & Georgia - A Netflix Original show

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Releasing on February 25

Geez & Ann -A Netflix Film

High-Rise Invasion - A Netflix Anime

Releasing on February 26

Bigfoot Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave - A Netflix Film

Crazy About Her - A Netflix Film

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

