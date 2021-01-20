Netflix's February Releases: A List Of All The Titles That Will Debut In The Coming Month

Quick links:
Every month Netflix sees the addition or subtraction of titles, new or old, to its vast content library. The month of February, which will see a slew of Netflix's latest releases, is going to be no different. The list of Netflix's upcoming movies in the month of February includes the likes of To All the Boys: Always and Forever and Malcolm & Marie.
The shows that are a part of Netflix's February releases, on the other hand, are the likes of the second season of The Mighty Express and the much-talked-about season 1 of My Dead Ex. This article enlists all or a major portion of Netflix's February releases, which includes some of the most-anticipated Netflix's upcoming movies. Read on to see the list of Netflix releases in February in its entirety.
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 - A Netflix Comedy Series
All My Friends Are Dead - A Netflix Film
Black Beach - A Netflix Film
Firefly Lane - A Netflix Original
Hache: Season 2 - A Netflix Original
Invisible City - A Netflix Original
The Last Paradiso - A Netflix Film
Little Big Women - A Netflix Original
Malcolm & Marie - A Netflix Film
Space Sweepers - A Netflix Film
Strip Down, Rise Up - A Netflix Documentary
The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity - A Netflix Film
The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3) - A Netflix Original
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel - A Netflix Documentary
The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (En Passant Pêcho) - A Netflix Film
The World We Make (2019)
Capitani - A Netflix Original
Layla Manjun - A Netflix Film
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot - A Netflix Film
Squared Love - A Netflix Film
Buried by the Bernards - A Netflix Original
Nadiya Bakes - A Netflix Original
Hate by Dani Rovira - A Netflix Comedy Special
To All the Boys: Always and Forever - A Netflix Film
Xico’s Journey
Monsoon (2019)
The Crew - A Netflix Original
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3
Behind Her Eyes - A Netflix Original
Hello, Me! - A Netflix Original
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 - A Netflix Original
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan - A Netflix Anime
I Care A Lot - A Netflix Film
Tribes of Europa - A Netflix Original
Classmates Minus - A Netflix Film
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Brian Regan: On The Rocks - A Netflix Comedy Special
Pelé - A Netflix Documentary
Canine Intervention - A Netflix Original show
Ginny & Georgia - A Netflix Original show
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Geez & Ann -A Netflix Film
High-Rise Invasion - A Netflix Anime
Bigfoot Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave - A Netflix Film
Crazy About Her - A Netflix Film
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
