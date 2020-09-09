'Red Lights' Movie Ending Explained For Viewers Who Found It Tricky

Red Lights directed by Rodrigo Cortes was seen as one of the most paranormal and twisted movies to come out in 2012. The film had a prominent start cast consisting of Cillian Murphy, Sigourney Weaver and Robert De Niro. The plot of the story revolved around the characters of Tom played by Cillian Murphy and Margaret played by Sigourney.

The movie showcases how the two go around disapproving the paranormal happenings around the world. The quest for their tasks takes them far so as to debunk several theories of people who talk to the dead, Godmen and many more like them. Amid all of this, a man named Silver played by Robert De Niro comes in their lives. They encounter him after the death of a reporter who opposed him for being a self-proclaimed godman.

However, after the autopsy and several investigations, Silver's name is cleared. Thus what follows next leaves the audiences shocked. The explanation to the ending contains major spoilers ahead.

Ending of 'Red Lights' movie

Tom reaches the show where Silver has been performing. After certain events in the film, Tom gets badly beaten up in the restroom of the hall where Silver happens to be performing. Tom still manages to get a hold of himself and gets up and moves towards Silver and his performance. The entire place starts to appear in a paranormal setting and things get creepy around.

However, Tom is unaffected by this and still continues to move ahead and in the heat of the moment flips a coin towards Silver. To the astonishment of the crowd, Silver, who claimed to be a blind godman, catches the coin amid the entire scenario. Thus the audience is met with the reality and lies of Silver proved by Tom.

However, later on, Tom reveals that he himself possesses paranormal powers and it was he all along in the film who had been causing all the events to happen around him. Yet he was unaware of it till the very end. Thus the story comes to an end and the audience is left with a shocking revelation.

