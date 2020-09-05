'Tenet' Ending Explained: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Climax Of The Spy Flick

Tenet is a 2020 movie that has been helmed by Christopher Nolan. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in the lead roles. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role.

The plot of the spy flick revolves around a secret agent who is on a quest to fiddle with time to prevent World War 3. Interestingly Nolan took more than five years to develop the screenplay of the movie. The shooting of the film took place in The United States, India, Denmark, and Italy. Here is all you need to know about the ending of the film.

'Tenet' movie ending explained

The film sees its ending in several events that take place in three different moments. The first event takes place as a joint operation which happens in a secret base wherein Andrei Sator essayed by Kennet Branagh is preserving the algorithm which is the main key to destroy the past.

While one team performs the operation, moving ahead in time, the other team goes through the 'inverted time' and gives information about to the standard team. All these activities appear to be a distraction so that the Protagonist played by John David Washington and Ives played by Aaron Taylor Johnson can steal the algorithm.

Nei sacrifices his life

The two of them almost succeed in their mission with the help of a soldier whose identity remains hidden. They manage to steal the algorithm and are saved by Nei essayed by Robert Pattinson in the process. On the other hand, Kat played by Elizabeth Debicki is sent back in time to travel to Sator's happy memories to prevent him from taking his own life. Even though her plan is fairly successful, she ends up shooting Sator a little earlier than expected.

On the other hand, the Protagonist and Ives try to hide with the algorithm and Nei goes back in time, only to sacrifice his life in order to make Ives and the Protagonist reach the bunker. The movie ends with Priya played by Dimple Kapadia being killed by the Protagonist as she was about to try to murder Kat.

